Sheffield shopping centres to benefit from £2m to help revitalise areas

Sheffield City Council is set to approve funding for 23 new projects across the city made possible by a fund set up to help local shopping centres recover from the pandemic.
By Julia Armstrong, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 5th Sep 2023, 12:52 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 12:52 BST
The Economic Recovery Fund (ERF) is a £2m government grant fund launched in 2021 that was designed to involve businesses and residents in delivering projects to improve district centres. Its aim is to to help lessen the impacts of the pandemic and rising energy costs.

The fund is overseen by the council’s economic development and skills committee and decisions about its allocation were made by a cross-party steering group which included councillors and community sector representatives. Sheffield is benefiting from a second round of funding.

Labour’s political lead for economic development and skills, Coun Minesh Parekh, said: “It’s been really wonderful to see such creative proposals from right across the city, looking to transform local high streets across Sheffield.

Councillor Minesh Parekh, left, with Jonathan Bagge and Sarah Worth, who led a successful Economic Recovery Fund project in Broomhill, Sheffield designed to revitalise the shopping area. They are pictured outside their businesses, Pavilion Flowers and Worth Interiors. Picture: Supplied by Minesh ParekhCouncillor Minesh Parekh, left, with Jonathan Bagge and Sarah Worth, who led a successful Economic Recovery Fund project in Broomhill, Sheffield designed to revitalise the shopping area. They are pictured outside their businesses, Pavilion Flowers and Worth Interiors. Picture: Supplied by Minesh Parekh
Councillor Minesh Parekh, left, with Jonathan Bagge and Sarah Worth, who led a successful Economic Recovery Fund project in Broomhill, Sheffield designed to revitalise the shopping area. They are pictured outside their businesses, Pavilion Flowers and Worth Interiors. Picture: Supplied by Minesh Parekh
City centre GP surgeries plan to move into former bank

“The ERF is a successful outcome of partnership working: it looks to local residents and businesses and asks them to get stuck into place-making and redesigning our high streets—and that brings a real creativity to proposals that otherwise wouldn’t be there”.

All applications were assessed according to the objectives of the ERF, which were: to build the foundations for economic renewal, to make high streets and local centres feel safe and welcoming; to encourage businesses and groups to work together; and to leave a lasting legacy of community infrastructure.

Some of the successful bids include such projects as:

  • London Road, celebrating the uniqueness and diversity of the area;
  • Darnall, with a proposal that included art installations and street planters;
  • Ecclesfield, looking to build on the area’s heritage and identity;
  • Woodhouse, aiming to refresh the shopping district.

Of the 23 successful projects, 16 were from areas not funded in the first round and seven sought to build on successful round one projects.

An independent evaluation of the first round found that the funding delivered a return of £1.99 for each £1 spent. The report also identified successes including eight new business forums, dozens of shop fronts renovated, seven street art projects and more than 50 community events.

The funding allocation will be formally approved at the council’s finance committee meeting on September 11 and the economic development and skills committee meeting on September 13.

