NHS plans are under way to build three new GP surgeries in Sheffield and moves have begun to create a new city centre GP hub in a former Victorian bank.

The allocation of £37 million in government funding has given NHS South Yorkshire Integrated Care Board a “once in a generation opportunity to improve healthcare for people in Sheffield”, says a report to Sheffield City Council’s health scrutiny sub-committee, which meets this week (Thursday, September 7).

Proposals for a new GP centre in Sheffield city centre in the old Royal Bank of Scotland building on Church Street are now set to replace the PCS City and PCS Mulberry GP practices. They are run by Primary Care Sheffield (PCS), the local GP federation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Westminster Explained newsletter. Get the latest news from within the corridors of power. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both surgeries are on Mulberry Street, a three-minute walk from Church Street. They serve 6,573 patients in total.

A Google Maps image of the former Royal Bank of Scotland building on Church Street in Sheffield city centre. The NHS wants to turn the building into a GP hub to replace two city centre surgeries

PCS Mulberry is a specialist service for patients living in Sheffield who are seeking asylum in the UK, homeless or living in a hostel or temporary accommodation.

The idea to include a new city centre site. The original plans had been delayed because of problems finding somewhere suitable. A 12-week consultation with patients is set to end on October 29, the report says, and the Sheffield Primary Care Committee of the NHS will consider the results on January 10.

There was speculation that the grade II-listed building, which dates back to 1866/67, could become a hotel when it went up for sale at £575,000 last December. The bank, opposite Sheffield Cathedral, closed two months earlier because the company said demand had fallen too much due to the growth of online banking to justify keeping it open.

An image showing a new GP surgery hub set to be built on Spital Street, Burngreave, Sheffield. Picture: NHS South Yorkshire Integrated Care Board

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following public consultations with patients, GP group Foundry will move Burngreave Surgery and Sheffield Medical Centre to a new centre on Spital Street, Burngreave. The group will also relocate Page Hall Medical Centre and Upwell Street Surgery to a new centre on Rushby Street, Fir Vale.

The SAPA group of GPs are relocating the Health Care Surgery, Buchanan Road Surgery and Margetson Surgery to a new centre on Wordsworth Avenue, Parson Cross.

Another health centre proposed by SAPA was not approved. This means that the proposed health centre at Concord Leisure Centre will not be built and Firth Park Surgery and Shiregreen Medical Centre will remain in their existing premises.

Only 33 per cent of patients thought the Concord plan was positive and 66 per cent of patients said they would relocate there. In comparison, 55 per cent of patients backed the other SAPA plan and 80 per cent would move there.

The proposed new GP hub at the junction of Wordsworth Avenue and Buchanan Road, Parson Cross, Sheffield. Picture: NHS South Yorkshire Integrated Care Board

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Building work for the three centres is scheduled to run from January 2024 to March 2025 and the transition phase to the new buildings will take place from January to March 2025.

Roadshows about the plans will take place at the following times:

Rushby Street – September 6, 6-8pm, at Fir Vale Community Hub;

Spital Street – September 7, 2-4pm, at Burngreave Library;

Wordsworth Avenue – September 13, 4-6pm, at The Learning Zone (Parson Cross Library).

An image of a proposed new GP hub to be built on Rushby Street, Fir Vale, Sheffield. Picture: NHS South Yorkshire Integrated Care Board