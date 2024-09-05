Sheffield nursery closure set to become permanent – “the last thing we wanted to do”

The chair of governors of a Sheffield primary school said that the closure of its nursery was “the last thing we wanted to do”.

Mike Patterson, chair of governors at Springfield Primary School in Cavendish Street, Broomhall, and headteacher Linda Joseph spoke at a meeting of Sheffield City Council’s children, education and families policy committee on Tuesday (September 3).

Councillors agreed to support the school’s request to permanently close its 52-place nursery.

The committee heard from council strategic commissioning manager Polly McKinlay that “we wouldn’t usually consider closing a nursery” but in this case, it is the right course of action.

Springfield School in Cavendish Street, Broomhall, Sheffield wants to close its nursery due to a fall in demand for places. Picture: Google Maps

The nursery closed temporarily in September 2023 but a permanent closure must be approved by the council. Ms McKinlay said: “For the last four years of operation, the nursery never reached a viable number and was often under 50 per cent of capacity.”

She said that keeping the nursery open had led to a loss for the school of £50,000 over five years. In the last year, it was open, the nursery had 16 children attending at the lowest point – the financially viable number is 34.

Ms McKinlay explained that, as the school is in the city centre, there is an unusually large amount of nursery provision. Some competitors can take children from a year old and are more flexible than a school nursery can be.

Coun Dawn Dale, chair of Sheffield City Council's children, education and families policy committee. Picture: Sheffield Labour

Often children would be registered but not turn up because families had moved elsewhere in the city or gone abroad, she said. The area has a highly mobile population as it is home to many overseas students, refugees and asylum seekers.

Mr Patterson said: “I can appreciate how strange this must seem. When we talk about it, it’s predominantly been the financial situation.

“There’s a disconnect between national rhetoric on childcare provision for young children and the position on the ground. We were incredibly hesitant.

“We haven’t arrived at this point lightly, it’s the last thing we wanted to do.

“It’s the harsh reality of losing money year after year and not having a magic wand to sort that out which made that something we were unable to avoid.”

Ms Joseph said: “Before we came to that position, we tried as many things as we could. We tried being flexible with hours, we offered additional paid hours.

“For me personally, it was getting to a point where it was morally wrong to be taking from the other children’s budget to spend it on an essentially empty nursery.”

The committee heard that the nursery area is being used to run parent and toddler sessions and for community support events.

Committee members praised the school for its efforts.

Chair Coun Dawn Dale said: “You found yourselves in a unique set of circumstances. Thank you for the forethought of using the building for the needs of the community.

“You don’t just educate children, you do far more than that.”

Coun Nighat Basharat commented: “It’s sad but you tried.”

Coun Ann Whitaker said: “It comes across how sad you feel that you’ve had to take that action. You’re clearly making excellent use of the space.

“That will be more benefit to the community than children attending the nursery.”

The closure decision now goes out for a four-week public consultation process.