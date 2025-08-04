Police oppose bid for Sheffield restaurant drinks licence

A Google Maps image of Claire's Kitchen on Cricket Inn Road, Wybourn, Sheffield, which has applied for a drinks licence

A Sheffield eating place that wants to become a restaurant and bar is facing objections to its proposal to become a licensed venue.

Claire’s Kitchen & Bar in Cricket Inn Road, Wybourn has applied for a drinks licence to run as a restaurant. The venue wants to open until 1am seven days a week and would be playing recorded music and serving food.

Plans include a rear outdoor seating area.

The application will be decided next Monday (August 11) at a meeting of Sheffield City Council’s licensing sub-committee.

Objections have come from South Yorkshire Police, the city council Health Protection Service, the building’s owner and managing agent and a neighbour.

A police letter of objection said: “Our initial concerns focused on the proposed operating hours, which extend until 1am in a residential area despite having only operated until 11pm under temporary event notices.

Disturbance

“The applicant provided insufficient detail on how they intend to mitigate noise and disturbance, particularly in relation to dine-in customers.”

Another police concern was how the premises would protect children from harm, as no plan had been outlined. The letter also said that the applicant failed to attend a site visit on July 3.

The letter added: “While waiting at the location, officers engaged with a neighbouring operator of a licensed premises, who voluntarily expressed concerns about the area particularly regarding anti-social behaviour from local youths and confirmed that he chooses to close earlier than his permitted hours for this reason.”

The building owner and managing agent objected because the lease is for use as a cafe only and there are tenants living above the venue.

One resident wrote to say that they have an eight-month-old baby and both parents start work early.

Unsuitable

They wrote: “Unfortunately this building is truly unsuitable for the proposal of a 10am to 1am opening times with music allowed due to how easily sound is carried upstairs and how well you can hear people outside the property with single glazing windows.

“Alcohol and music would unfortunately cause us a great disturbance as it encourages loud behaviour into the early hours when we need our sleep to go to work and my daughter deserves a peaceful night sleep to grow and develop.

“I have experienced disturbing behaviour from the downstairs tenants due to regularly staying beyond 10pm as I can hear music downstairs and talking.

“I have only recently reported this to my landlord and there has been a fair improvement – allowing this licence would undo that behaviour and embolden them to continue into the early hours.”