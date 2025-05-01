Sheffield residents take day of action in parking protest campaign

A car displaying posters to show that it is taking part in a residents' day of protest action about parking problems on Castle Croft Drive, Sheffield. Picture: Julia Armstrong, LDRS

Residents of a Sheffield housing estate fed up with the disruption caused by all-day street parking have held a day of action in protest.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The action was called on Monday (April 28) by residents of Castle Croft Drive. They parked on the street rather in their driveways to stop students at Sheffield College and others from using the road to park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the protest coordinators, who has asked to remain anonymous, said: “So many people have felt empowered. They have posted on Facebook that they’re going to carry on doing it.”

Some of the cars had posters on display, explaining that they were taking part in the day of action. Residents have been campaigning for a parking permit scheme but so far their calls on Sheffield City Council have been unsuccessful.

A poster advertising a day of residents' protest action about parking problems on Castle Croft Drive, Sheffield. Picture: Julia Armstrong, LDRS

The residents say that pavements are regularly blocked by cars parking on the narrow estate road, which is opposite the college Granville Road campus. They say that delivery vans, bin lorries and fire engines all have problems negotiating the tight space left in the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Abandoned

Anyone having work done on their homes or needing repairs to services also struggles with contractors unable to park outside. It means that work is often delayed or sometimes abandoned after repeated failed attempts to gain access.

Parents parking to pick up students from All Saints Catholic High School, directly opposite the entrance to the estate, regularly block the road off.

Cars parked by residents during a day of action over parking problems on Castle Croft Drive, Sheffield (number plates obscured). Picture: Julia Armstrong, LDRS

The residents thought they had made a breakthrough when they spoke at a meeting of the council’s transport, regeneration and climate policy commttee last July. Chair Coun Ben Miskell said that officers would look into a no-cost solution to their problem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Miskell recently wrote to one of the protest co-ordinators. He told her: “I’m sorry to hear that things haven’t improved on Castle Croft Drive — I can completely understand how frustrating that must be.

“As you’ll remember, residents in the wider Park Hill area were consulted on a permit parking scheme back in March 2022. The response at the time was overwhelmingly against the proposals — more than 900 of the 1,088 responses objected, including some from Castle Croft Drive.

Feedback

“A petition with over 2,000 signatures was also received, with many people feeling that the project was too large in scale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In response to that feedback, a revised proposal with a smaller boundary, which included Castle Croft Drive, was brought to committee in June 2023.

“However, the committee decided not to go ahead with that either, and at the time residents and businesses were informed that the scheme wouldn’t be revisited in the near future.

“At the committee meeting in July 2024, I asked officers to explore whether there might be a ‘no cost’ solution to the parking issues you’re experiencing. That work is ongoing, and I’ll follow up with officers to get an update on any options that are being explored.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The protester said she was disappointed at the response because nothing has moved forward. “It’s impacting on mental health,” she said.

“People are now saying they’re moving when before they said it was their retirement home. Lots of people have moved.

“There is a feeling of not being in control. It feels like an invasion, although I hesitate to use that word because of the way it has been used by politicians such as David Cameron.

“It feels like our space isn’t our space. It isn’t a safe space.”

She said she had also considered moving and it wasn’t an easy decision to stay.