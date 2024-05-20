Sheffield wheelchair user blocked from getting to her home by parked cars

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Sheffield wheelchair user has described how parking problems in her neighbourhood mean she has been blocked from getting into her home.

The woman, who has asked not to be named, lives on Castle Croft Drive in Norfolk Park, where residents have been petitioning Sheffield City Council to introduce a parking permit scheme between 8am and 6pm.

Their online petition to the council, which has now closed, has 85 signatories. It describes “pavements and driveways being blocked, speeding by some drivers, parking on blind bends, restricted access for large and emergency vehicles, pollution, ASB (antisocial behaviour) including drug taking, loud music and litter.

“Residents are faced with abuse and threats on a regular basis if they ask drivers to move their vehicles away from driveways.”

Cars blocking the entrance to Castle Croft Drive in Norfolk Park, Sheffield - a resident who uses a wheelchair has described how her way in was blocked by cars on the road and pavements. Picture: Castle Croft Drive resident

The resident said: “That was the worst I’ve ever known it.” She was in her wheelchair and found her way into the road blocked by cars right across the road and parked cars had blocked the pavement on both sides, forcing her into the road.

She added: “There was no room for me to go through at all. Eventually, the car to my right shifted so it was even further on the path. I still didn’t like it because it was still very close.

Frightening

“The car that was in the middle nearest to me moved and tried to move closer to the car on its right and the wheel turned towards my wheelchair.” She said that was a frightening moment.

“When I was eventually able to get through this narrow gap, it was a bit hairy.

“My neighbour across the road called to me. She couldn’t get out (in her car) to fetch her son from primary school.” Later she found out that a second neighbour had the same problem.

She said that it took a few minutes before some of the drivers reacted to her sitting in her wheelchair, unable to get through. “It’s characteristic of a lack of courtesy,” she said. “People don’t have that thought and care and courtesy towards others.”

“Suppose somebody had an emergency?” she asked. “No emergency vehicles could get in or out. Barely a pedestrian could get through.”

The resident said that she has every sympathy with students from Sheffield College across Granville Road from her road who park there if they have no choice but to drive to college and with parents who need to pick up their children from All Saints School who wait in the road at home time.

Problems

She believes a mixture of students parked all day and waiting parents caused the problem for her.

She urged students who don’t need to drive to college to use public transport instead and ease the parking problems faced daily by residents. Rows of cars parked up block the narrow road and pavements and sometimes restrict residents’ access to their own driveways.

The resident also said that cars turn from the main road into the estate too quickly, which is especially worrying for her as she is often forced into the road when the pavements are blocked by cars.

