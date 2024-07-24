Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents of a Sheffield estate who are suffering from parking misery have made a plea for action to “help us get our safety and quality of life back”.

Castle Croft Drive in Norfolk Park was described as a “public car park Monday to Friday” by residents who presented an 85-signature petition to Sheffield City Council’s transport, regeneration and climate policy committee yesterday (July 24). The petition argued for residents-only parking restrictions to be introduced on the road, calling the situation they face “intolerable”.

Councillors promised to try to come up with a no-cost solution to try to help ease the situation.

Residents described how parking by commuters, Sheffield College students and parents picking up students from All Saints School causes daily safety problems as roads are narrowed and pavements are often blocked by vehicles.

One resident told councillors: “It’s a public car park Monday to Friday. We’ve been raising this issue for eight years with councillors.” She said that the late Coun Anne Murphy had championed their cause.

The resident said that they had been told to be patient as their problems would be dealt with by a parking scheme encompassing Park Hill and surrounding areas but this was eventually rejected by councillors last year.

She said that 60-80% of drivers parking are going to the Sheffield College campus across Granville Road. Parents waiting to pick up students at All Saints School park on the double yellow lines at the entrance to the street, blocking it, she added.

“We’re unable to safely navigate as the roads are blocked,” she added. “Service and emergency service vehicles are unable to access.”

“This is not what was envisaged for our estate,” said the resident. “There were 24 bespoke parking spaces allocated for visitors to the estate.”

She said that a safety assessment before the houses were built predicted less than 30 vehicles a day exiting to Granville Road. Residents see that number every hour on weekdays.

Some residents have had to contact police to get their cars off their driveways that are blocked off by parked vehicles.

She urged councillors: “Give us our safety and quality of life back.”

A second resident said that the council should go back to the estate developer to ensure that all parking-related issues agreed when permission was given for the estate to be built have been adhered to.

Committee chair Coun Ben Miskell said the petition quite clearly showed a great deal of support locally for what residents are calling for.

The Park and Arbourthorne ward councillor said: “Issues around parking, particularly Sheffield College, does cause issues for many members of my ward as well.”

He said that the council had decided that it would not return to the issue after the Park Hill parking scheme was rejected after it received many objections.

However, committee members support action on additional measures in the area after hearing from residents, who had presented a dossier of evidence to support their petition.

Coun Miskell also said he was “dismayed” to see that South Yorkshire Police have now pulled their Park Safe service that had allowed people to report bad or dangerous street parking.

“We will investigate whether a limited parking scheme covering Castle Croft Drive could be delivered at no cost to the council, given the financial pressures,” he said.