News that Sheffield Council is planning another rethink on its controversial proposals for 12-hour bus priority red routes on two major city roads has prompted a mixed reaction.

A report to the council’s transport, regeneration and climate policy committee meeting next week (July 19) suggests altering six junctions on Abbeydale and Ecclesall Roads, giving buses priority at traffic signals and crossings and using enforcement cameras to tackle illegal parking during current bus lane operating hours.

A report to the committee proposes no red routes now but says the idea may be considered once the effect of changes is assessed.

Work planned would be due to start in spring 2024.

Coun Shaffaq Mohammed, Ecclesall ward councillor and LibDem leader on Sheffield City Council, alongside campaigners against a red route on Ecclesall Road, which has now been delayed. Picture: Sheffield LibDems

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One leading campaigner against 12-hour bus lanes, which would mean the loss of street parking for customers of shops and businesses, says the latest plans still leave an air of uncertainty that he finds very worrying, while LibDem councillors are claiming ‘a major victory for small business’.

Banner Cross postmaster Nas Raoof said: “Nobody’s given us assurances. I feel like saying thank you for listening but no thank you for not listening hard enough. What we needed was clarity.

Mr Raoof referred to an online petition opposing the red routes that now has 14,094 signatories on it.

To see it, go to https://www.change.org/p/sheffield-city-council-extensions-to-bus-lane-restrictions-on-ecclesall-abbeydale-road

Banner Cross postmaster Nasar Raoof, seen here in his shop, has called for clarity from Sheffield City Council on news that a decision on red route plans to restrict parking on Ecclesall Road that councillors previously opposed will now be delayed. Picture: Julia Armstrong, Local Democracy Reporter Service

‘Definitive answer’

He said: “Two-and-a-half years ago, when we presented that petition at the town hall, we said we wanted that scheme scrapping. Potentially they’re now saying ‘we want to delay this’.

“That’s very poor planning from a business perspective – how can you plan your business around that? Give us a definitive answer that you’re going to scrap it or go ahead with it – we need that bit of certainty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I feel like our points aren’t registering with you. We’ve given the council 101 points why they need to scrap this.”

Mr Raoof said that other campaigners are “over the moon” but he doesn’t feel like celebrating: “We can’t be complacent on the issue, we’ve seen it before.”

He referred to statements from Sheffield Labour councillors earlier this year that the red routes aspect of the scheme was off the table, a stance that LibDem councillors, the second biggest political grouping on the council after Labour, had already taken.

After the election and the takeover of a new political leadership team following the exit of council leader Coun Terry Fox in the wake of the street trees scandal, Mr Raoof said he started seeing evidence of another ‘U-turn’.

‘Trust deficit’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “They don’t seem to be learning any lessons on the most recent street trees issue. There’s a huge trust deficit towards the council.”

Mr Raoof said the cost-of-living crisis is already hitting small businesses like his, as well as individuals and families, and he is worried for the future.

“I don’t have a silver spoon in my mouth, I’m from a deprived area, Page Hall, where I live,” he said.

Sheffield Liberal Democrats said they have been working with local businesses, 80 per cent of which they say have a negative reaction to the red route scheme.

They said in a press statement: “Thanks to consistent and sustained Liberal Democrat opposition to the schemes, these proposals have been considerably watered down – plans for red lines have been shelved, and there will be no extension to bus lane times. Instead, the council will increase enforcement against illegal parking in bus lanes, within their existing operating hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The amended plans will come to the transport, regeneration and climate committee next Wednesday. If approved by councillors, the watered-down plans will require further consultation in August, allowing local businesses and customers to have their say.”

They claimed: “The Liberal Democrats are the only party to have consistently opposed red lines – Labour leader Coun Tom Hunt refused to publicly oppose the proposals only last week, while the Green Party has consistently supported red lines without consideration of the effect on businesses.”

Coun Shaffaq Mohammed, Ecclesall councillor and LibDem leader, said: “After over a year and a half of uncertainty, traders in my ward finally have clarity on these proposals. I’m pleased that the council has seen sense in dropping red routes, which would have piled even more pressure on our struggling small businesses.