News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING

Sheffield city centre Christmas shopping bus fares offer on way – but no parking deal

Christmas shoppers are set to be tempted into Sheffield city centre with a bus fare offer but there will be no free car parking deal, which one councillor called “disappointing”.
By Julia Armstrong, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 16th Nov 2023, 16:45 GMT
Updated 16th Nov 2023, 16:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The fares offer has not yet been revealed but it was mentioned at a meeting of Sheffield City Council’s transport, regeneration and climate policy committee yesterday (November 15).

Members were told by committee chair Coun Ben Miskell there will be a public transport offer for Christmas following “very positive discussions with South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard and South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority, TravelMaster and bus operators”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He added: “We will be making an announcement about it very soon.”

Most Popular
A festive bus fares deal will soon be on offer in Sheffield to tempt shoppers into the city centre, where Christmas markets are open, members of Sheffield City Council were told at a meetingA festive bus fares deal will soon be on offer in Sheffield to tempt shoppers into the city centre, where Christmas markets are open, members of Sheffield City Council were told at a meeting
A festive bus fares deal will soon be on offer in Sheffield to tempt shoppers into the city centre, where Christmas markets are open, members of Sheffield City Council were told at a meeting
Read More
City MPs join Labour rebellion on Gaza

Read this: More money needed to transform city’s birthplace

Coun Andrew Sangar commented: “It was disappointing for some of us that a Sunday parking option was not available.”

He added that it is important that the message gets out to everyone, including those who do not go online, in order to ensure that it is an inclusive move.

Earlier this year, Sheffield Council voted against plans to offer free parking in the city centre over Christmas due to budget pressures, despite calls from businesses.

The options were free all-day parking in the city centre on Sundays between November 19 and December 24; free all-day parking on Saturdays and Sundays across all council parking around the city between December 2 and 3 and December 16 and 17; and doing nothing.

Related topics:SheffieldSheffield City CouncilSouth YorkshireSheffield Council