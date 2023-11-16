Sheffield city centre Christmas shopping bus fares offer on way – but no parking deal

Christmas shoppers are set to be tempted into Sheffield city centre with a bus fare offer but there will be no free car parking deal, which one councillor called “disappointing”.

The fares offer has not yet been revealed but it was mentioned at a meeting of Sheffield City Council’s transport, regeneration and climate policy committee yesterday (November 15).

Members were told by committee chair Coun Ben Miskell there will be a public transport offer for Christmas following “very positive discussions with South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard and South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority, TravelMaster and bus operators”.

He added: “We will be making an announcement about it very soon.”

Coun Andrew Sangar commented: “It was disappointing for some of us that a Sunday parking option was not available.”

He added that it is important that the message gets out to everyone, including those who do not go online, in order to ensure that it is an inclusive move.

Earlier this year, Sheffield Council voted against plans to offer free parking in the city centre over Christmas due to budget pressures, despite calls from businesses.