Sheffield parking protesters vow to carry on after council says it can’t help

A car displaying posters to show that it is taking part in a residents' day of protest action about parking problems on Castle Croft Drive, Sheffield. Picture: Julia Armstrong, LDRS

Residents of a private Sheffield housing estate who have been campaigning for parking restrictions on their street say that they will carry on despite news the council is not going to help.

One protester on Castle Croft Drive, Norfolk Park said residents now feel they were “fobbed off” by Sheffield City Council’s transport, regeneration and climate policy committee last July when they were told the council would look into a ‘no cost’ solution to parking problems. The offer was made by committee chair Coun Ben Miskell.

The residents have been campaigning for the council to introduce a parking permit scheme as their narrow estate road and pavements are blocked daily by Sheffield College Granville Road campus students and others parking outside their homes.

They say that their cars get blocked on their drives by people parking, bin lorries have trouble navigating the road and anyone who needs access to their homes to do repairs or work will often have to give up because they cannot park.

Cars parked by residents during a day of action over parking problems on Castle Croft Drive, Sheffield (number plates obscured). Picture: Julia Armstrong, LDRS

Residents worry what will happen if the way is blocked for emergency service vehicles.

As previously reported, residents say that parents waiting to pick up students from All Saints Catholic High School, which is opposite the entrance to their road, also regularly block the way in and out with their cars.

Disappointed

Protesters wrote to transport committee members and heard back from Green Party Coun Douglas Johnson, who is a substitute member. He stands in when Green colleagues cannot attend.

The outgoing council Green group leader told a protester in an email: “I said I would ask our transport officers about the ‘no cost’ solution that Ben Miskell had promised he would look into. They have come back to me and – not surprisingly – there isn’t one.

“As with every other scheme, it costs quite a lot to bring in a new set of parking restrictions – say £50,000 in a case like this.

“I’m sure you will be disappointed if not surprised but this is at least the answer to what you were promised. It’s really why the Norfolk Park residents’ permit parking scheme was such a one-off opportunity and it’s sad that it was voted down.”

One of the protesters said: “The residents of Castle Croft Drive have been campaigning for parking restrictions on the estate for almost 10 years. The detrimental impact of the large volume of cars parking on the estate was acknowledged by the Transport Committee in July 2024.

“We were promised that they would look at implementing a ‘no cost’ solution. Now that we know that no solution has been looked at we feel that the transport committee was clearly being disingenuous and simply fobbing us off last July.

Complicit

“They are complicit in the multiple daily breaches of the highway code by refusing to either find a solution or assist us by insisting that dangerous and illegal parking is dealt with appropriately.

“We are not giving up and will continue with days of action while looking into other avenues to achieve our goal of a safe environment for us all.”

Coun Miskell said:“I can sympathise with the residents of Castle Croft Drive and the issues they are having when it comes to parking on their road. It is something that has been causing a problem for a while and the council has attempted in the past to implement a permit parking scheme back in 2022 but that was overwhelmingly rejected to by the residents.

“A second proposal was present to the transport, regeneration and climate policy committee in June 2023, but the committee decided not to implement it.

“Since then, we have been trying to find a no-cost solution but, sadly, one hasn’t been found with any parking scheme costing at least £50,000, money the council simply doesn’t have, and which we couldn’t ask residents on Castle Croft Drive to cover.”