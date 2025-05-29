Sheffield NHS action to cut risk of suicide or self-harm by health service users – four out of five are female

Images on the the cover of the Sheffield Health and Social Care NHS Foundation Trust's Quality Account report for 2024/25

Action to tackle the risk of suicide or self-harm among patients with mental health or learning disability issues is being tackled by a Sheffield NHS trust.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reducing the number of falls by service users is another key priority for the Sheffield Health and Social Care NHS Foundation Trust (SHSC). It provides secondary mental health, learning disability and specialist services to around 55,000 people a year from more than 20 sites across the city, as well in the community and people’s homes. During 2024/25 it employed approximately 2,600 staff and had an annual income of £168.1m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The organisation’s annual quality account report for 2024-25 is being discussed next Thursday (June 5) by a meeting of Sheffield City Council’s health scrutiny sub-committee.

The report says that a plan has been put together following a review of all self-harm incidents that took place over a 12-month period. In total, 81% of incidents involved female service users.

The plan includes the use of techniques and spaces to help de-escalate situations, plus improved skills and support to help staff to respond to self-harm incidents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trauma

The report states: “There continues to be an ongoing rise in the number of self-harm incidents on our inpatient wards which often leads to an increased use in restrictive practices such as restraint and rapid tranquilisation. These types of interventions can have a negative impact on the psychological well-being of service users and increase their experience of trauma.”

The number of headbanging incidents has increased, so they are all reviewed by the physical health team, a care plan is put in place for the service user and staff work to reduce the possibility of injuries occurring.

Another plan covers slip and trip hazards, working to ensure fewer incidents among hospital in-patients and residents of the trust’s two nursing homes.

The trust hit its targets for waiting times for access to talking therapies and for early intervention services for people experiencing a first episode of psychosis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the number of out-of-area placements for adult mental health services rose compared to the previous year. A Home First programme launched in February aims to reduce the number to zero.

In their general introduction to the report, trust chair Sharon Mays and chief executive Salma Yasmeen state: “This report reflects on a year marked by change, challenge and improvement both for the communities we serve and our organisation.

“Challenge through ongoing financial pressures, and improvement of our services, environments and partnerships within our city and across the South Yorkshire integrated care system.”

They add: “We will continue to focus on safety and quality to improve lives lived and to address inequalities that people with mental health, learning disabilities and autism experience on a daily basis by ensuring our services are inclusive and we work in partnership in Sheffield and across the South Yorkshire Integrated Care System.”

When life is difficult, Samaritans are here – day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123, email them at [email protected], or visit samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.