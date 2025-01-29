Call for action on lack of suicide prevention policy for Sheffield tower blocks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A housing campaigner has questioned why Sheffield City Council has no policy on the prevention of suicides in high-rise flats.

Peter MacLoughlin has been raising concerns around the issue of high-rise safety for many years, particularly following the deaths of two women in falls from Sheffield tower blocks in July 2022 and December 2023.

Peter, who lives in a tower block in Netherthorpe, has raised the issue with the council leader, who is also his ward councillor. He wrote to Coun Hunt to say that he made a Freedom of Information request to the council a year ago, which confirmed there was no high-rise suicide prevention policy in place.

The response said this was being considered and would be raised with the high-rise forum, involving tower block tenants and residents and council officials, that was set up last year. Peter expressed concerns over the effectiveness of the forum, saying that promised monthly meetings have not taken place.

He said that the council has not made enough effort to involve tenants, especially those from marginalised groups, in the forum. This includes tenants who do not have internet access in order to take part in the online meetings.

Peter wrote to Coun Hunt: “As one of our local councillors and leader of Sheffield City Council, as well as your previous involvement related to death and injuries from tower block falls, I am asking of you could you please tell me as to what progress has been made in relation to the city council producing a high-rise suicide prevention policy.

Responsible

“I was informed by SCC FOI request of January 12, 2024. When I asked, “Does Sheffield’s Housing Department have a high-rise suicide prevention policy”. The response I received was: “No”.

“I also asked, “If Sheffield’s housing department doesn’t currently have a high-rise suicide prevention policy, is this something it will seriously consider as a means of producing one as a responsible landlord.” The response was: “Yes, SCC will consider this and will discuss with the soon to be established high-rise forum”.”

He said that the issue had not been raised at the three forum meetings that have so far taken place since the group started meeting in June 2024.

Peter told Coun Hunt: “It was initially agreed at the first high-rise forum meeting that future meetings would take place on a monthly basis – the first meeting took place on June 7, the second was on September 9 and the third was on October 8, 2024.

“So, Tom, given that it was agreed on monthly meetings at the inaugural meeting of June 2024, it is my calculation that we should have had a further seven citywide high-rise forum meetings, but we have to date only had two such meetings meaning that, five have not taking place with no explanation forthcoming from anyone within the housing department.”

He said he was “not surprised one bit with the low attendance from tower block tenants and leaseholders”. Peter criticised a lack of communication and publicity with tenants about the forum, especially when English is not their first language, and other hard-to-reach groups.

Worrying

Peter said: “Is it any wonder that there were only five tenants and leaseholders at the first meeting, then three at the second and only two at the third meeting? This, I truly believe is a sad and deeply worrying reflection upon the genuine commitment of our landlord into doing everything possible at genuinely involving all tower block tenants and leaseholders by providing face-to-face high-rise forums as well as online forum meetings.”

He said the housing department had also shown “resistance” to his request for a citywide high-rise forum to be set up shortly after the Grenfell fire disaster of June 2017.

He added: “It is now become common by a variety of senior housing managers and personnel as well as Douglas Johnson, chair of housing policy committee, and your good self to inform me of a range of issues that I have raised. Whereupon I am now being told that my issues or concerns will be raised and discussed at citywide high-rise forum meetings sometime in the future.

“Tom, I haven’t quite made my mind up if this is just a ploy at delaying in doing everything about my genuine concerns that consistently raised. Or a complete misguided belief of the competence of newly formed citywide high-rise forum that sadly has been the case thus far.”

“I hope as one of our local councillors and the current council leader that you can use your influence into making appropriate enquiries of relevant housing officers of all my above concerns, given the importance attached to them in relation to the safety of all your tower block tenants and leaseholders and your constituents.”

Coun Douglas Johnson, chair of the council housing policy committee, said: “The wellbeing of our tenants is a high priority for us, and any policies or work that we can put in place to protect them must be considered.

Regulators

“We always want to explore options to make our homes safer. We will continue to work with residents and our regulators to identify how we can make our buildings even safer for those who live there.

“The team behind the high-rise forum have been working hard since it was set up to find out how to make it work well for people who live in our tower blocks. They will continue to do so and we encourage all who wish to attend these meetings and make their concerns known to please do so.

“We can then use that meeting feedback to shape how it operates to suit those it exists to benefit – our tenants.”

The suicide prevention issue is due to be brought to the April meeting of the forum, said a council spokesman. It needs to be formulated in conjunction with other services within the council, and the aim is that everyone who will be able to help draft the policy can attend and hear residents’ views.

The spokesman said that the forum has so far held three meetings with a small number of attendees. Work is being carried out within the team organising the forum meetings to increase that attendance from all community backgrounds.

Future meetings will be held bi-monthly in a bid to increase regular participation from tenants and residents.

Upcoming dates are February 11, April 8, June 10, September 9 and November 11, all from 5.30 to 7pm.

The spokesman said that a number of building works have been progressing over the past year, involving external expert agencies, relating to building safety in high-rise blocks. This includes safe usage of window catches following public inquests.

A fire safety board meets regularly to implement best practice and new safety measures.