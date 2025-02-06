Sheffield Lord Mayor speaks about “heartbreaking” death of city school student Harvey Willgoose
Harvey, 15, died on Monday after he was injured at All Saints Catholic High School in Granville Road at about 12.17pm.
Speaking yesterday (February 5) at a Sheffield City Council full council meeting, which she chaired, Coun Jayne Dunn gave the following statement.
“We have all been deeply saddened by the tragic events that took place earlier this week at All Saints Catholic High School. Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of Harvey Willgoose, who lost his life.
“They are also with the children and staff of the school and all those who knew him and everyone who has been affected by this heartbreaking event. Every child should be able to attend school in the knowledge they are safe and secure.
“No parent should have to worry about their child when they wave them off to school in the morning. We know that many of our residents, parents and members of the local community may have questions about this incident.
Tragic
“We also know that many of our council members may have questions and may be receiving queries from residents in their wards who may be understandably concerned. However, we must for the time being allow the police the time and space that they need to investigate this tragic incident.
“As we get a better understanding of what happened we look to address matters that we are able to and answer any questions council members or residents may have.
“This is of course a live police investigation and we continue to join our partners at South Yorkshire Police in urging everyone to please not speculate as to what has happened and who was involved while the police are continuing with their work.
“Please think about who may be reading what is posted on social media, such as those personally affected by this, before you post or share anything. Our council teams are working closely with the school, their trust, South Yorkshire Police and other organisations in the city.