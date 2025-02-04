School stabbing: Sheffield education chief says city is working to make sure all children are safe at school

Coun Dawn Dale, chair of Sheffield City Council's education, children and families policy committee, speaking about the school killing tragedy at a meeting today, Tuesday, February 4, 2025. Picture: Sheffield City Council webcast

A Sheffield City Council education leader has spoken following the fatal stabbing of a boy at a city school to say they are doing everything they can to ensure children’s safety.

Coun Dawn Dale, chair of Sheffield City Council’s education, children and families policy committee, also repeated a police plea for people to refrain from online speculation about the identity of the teenager suspected of murdering the 15-year-old student.

The tragic incident happened at All Saints Catholic High School on Granville Road yesterday lunchtime and the schoolboy has since been named as Sheffield United fan Harvey Willgoose.

News of the stabbing caused shock around the city and hit national headlines.

Police said yesterday that a 15-year-old boy had been arrested on suspicion of murder and was being held in custody.

Coun Dale made a statement on behalf of all committee members at the beginning of a meeting today (February 4).

She said: “All of us have been deeply saddened to hear yesterday of the death of a teenage boy at All Saints Catholic High School in the city. Our thoughts remain with the boy’s family, the children and staff at the school and all those who knew him.

“They will be deeply affected by what happened at this difficult time.

“The safety of every child who lives and goes to school across Sheffield is paramount to all we do as a committee and as an organisation.

“Every child should be able to attend school and feel safe and secure and we will continue to work with partners to ensure that this is the case.

“This is of course a live police investigation and we urge everyone to please not speculate as to what happened and who was involved as our partners at South Yorkshire Police continue their work.

“Please think about who might be reading what’s quoted on social media, such as those so badly affected by this.

“Our council teams are working closely with the school, their [academy] trust and South Yorkshire Police to offer all of the support that we can as a local authority. We are also reaching out to all schools across the city to offer support following this tragic incident for all those who may need it.”

Coun Dale invited committee members to take a moment for reflection.