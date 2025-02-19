Sheffield land to be sold off for housing development despite objections

Sheffield City Council Green Party councillor Martin Phipps, who represents City ward, and is a member of the finance and performance policy committee. Picture: Sheffield Greens

Two areas of Sheffield open space are set to be sold off for housing despite objections from members of the public and councillors.

A meeting of Sheffield City Council’s finance and performance policy committee on Monday (February 17) agreed to the sale of land at Junction Road, Woodhouse and Daniel Hill Street, Walkley for housing developments.

The committee heard that the Woodhouse land is proposed for sale jointly with a private landowner for housing. It has been agreed subject to contract and planning.

A report to the committee said: “The draft proposal will provide approximately 42 affordable homes. Once complete, this sale will result in a capital receipt and council tax revenue for the council.”

Land at Daniel Hill Street, Walkley, opposite Ruskin Park, right, is to be sold off by Sheffield City Council for housing development. Picture: Google Maps

An open space notice was issued telling people of the sale, which attracted three written comments or objections from two local residents. These had to be considered by the committee before a sale could go ahead.

Sean McClean, council director of regeneration and development, said that most of the objections relate to detailed aspects of the proposed housing development, which would be considered once a planning application is submitted.

Precedent

Coun Terry Fox said: “What I don’t want to do is set a precedent through this committee with the Local Plan that’s coming that’s going to nominate who knows how many open spaces that people in their areas where they live may appreciate that as green belt or their common land.”

Sherrie Grant, interim assistant director of legal services, said it wouldn’t create a precedent as the Local Plan is part of a separate planning process. Once adopted the Local Plan, which is currently being examined by government planning inspectors, will set out what types of development will be allowed in every area of the city over the next 15 years.

The proposal was agreed unanimously.

The sale of the land at Daniel Hill Street forms part of a wider disposal project of 260 council-owned sites. They have been declared surplus to operational requirements and potentially suitable to deliver housing.

Daniel Hill Street is one of an initial batch of 25 sites up for disposal. Financial support for the work has been provided by government agency Homes England.

Seven terraced houses once stood on the land which were demolished as part of slum clearance. The land opposite Ruskin Park is classed as an informal open space as the council allowed it to become overgrown.

Different

Six written responses were received from residents, said the committee report.

Coun Martin Phipps said: “I think this is a different position to the previous proposed disposal, where the objections focused on the delivery of housing, which I agree are planning concerns and can be dealt with at that stage.

“A lot of these objections focus on the value of the open space that’s being discussed today. From reading the objections, it comes across that this is what is well valued as green space, opposite the park as well, supporting biodiversity in the area.

“As highlighted by the objectors, it has been referenced by council officers in the past as an important open space. I’m considering that the disposal of this land would only facilitate the construction of two houses, which is not a significant amount.

“I believe it holds more benefit to residents and the city staying as an open space, rather than being disposed of for two houses.”

A vote was won 7-2, with Couns Phipps and Fox voting against.