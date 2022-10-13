Sheffield house can be converted into bedsits, despite worries over size and parking

The proposal to convert the two-bedroom house on Paper Mill Road, in Shiregreen, went ahead in spite of reservations from two councillors, who abstained in the vote.

A petition with 34 signatures objecting to the plan was received by the council. Objections included worries about visitors congregating day and night and on-street parking demand. The plan shows one parking space.

The applicant told the committee: “We decided to buy the property and convert it to two flats because we had several emails from private housing solutions and the council, saying there’s a desperate need for self-contained properties like this, so we really wanted to do something that would be helpful, so this is why we’ve gone for that.”

A Google Maps image of Paper Mill Road, Shiregreen, Sheffield. The city council has approved plans to convert one house into bedsits, despite objections from neighbours and two councillors

‘I think it’s ideal’

Cllrs Mike Chaplin and Brian Holmshaw, who both abstained, were concerned that the space inside falls short of national and regional guidelines.

Cllr Peter Price (Shiregreen ward) said: “Many years ago the council adapted many two and three-bedroom houses. The idea was to empty some of the family houses and enable people to stay on the estate.

