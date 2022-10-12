The council’s cost of living crisis strategy group has been working with Voluntary Action Sheffield, community organisations, faith groups and businesses on a plan to open up libraries, community centres and other buildings for people during the day.

The idea is for anyone to be able to drop in, have a hot drink, meet other people and take part in activities during the day without having the cost of putting on their heating.

The council website will have one page where people can find out what help they can get with debt and money issues and find out about Welcoming Places near them, as well as other support such as food banks.

Sheffield councillor Mazher Iqbal in Highfield Library, one of the Welcoming Places set up by the council to help people stay warm this winter, rather than put their heating on during the day

A Sheffield company, the Developer Academy, has also helped by setting up a free-to-use phone app to find out about all the same advice and support.

Cllr Mazher Iqbal, co-chair of the council’s transport, regeneration and climate policy committee, has been working on the plan, announced in the summer.

The Darnall Labour councillor said that the authority was making use of a whole social network set up to help people cope during the pandemic.

Cllr Iqbal said that the cumulative effect of soaring energy and fuel costs, inflation, supply issues affected by Brexit and the Ukraine war and the impact of the government’s mini budget on the economy “pushes people further into destitution, poverty and hardship”.

Sheffield City Council has put together a package of information and help for people struggling with the cost-of-living crisis, including setting up Welcoming Places, where people can go to stay warm in the daytime and avoid putting on their heating

‘An amazing call to arms’

As well as families already struggling on benefits and low incomes, the crisis is beginning to hit middle earners far harder, he said.

He added: “We’ve been looking at how we can support our residents. The council is skint so it is quite challenging for us when we put money into any project but we recognise the seriousness of the situation.”

Cllr Iqbal said that Voluntary Action Sheffield have been working alongside council staff to map out what services are available across the city.

He said: “Mosques, churches and housing associations have all responded to an amazing call to arms. We’re a nation of givers. I can’t find the words to express what happens when all this city comes together, we’ve always done it when we’ve had a crisis.”

He said that centres will start opening up within the next fortnight, with many offering activities.

Cllr Iqbal said: “But what hurts is that we’re going to have to close the doors and you’re going to have to go home and it gets colder at night. If I could provide space 24 hours a day I would.

“I’ve been through it myself, I know what it’s like. We know the impact of poor quality housing, like some in the private sector. We do checks to get them up to standard. If you have windows that aren’t double glazed and doors that are not draught proof, they’re seeping out energy.

“A lot of people are saying ‘we’re just not switching the heating on’, that’s the bit that scares me.”

He urged people to use the council website, www.sheffield.gov.uk, or app to get reliable information about help and support as many people are falling for scams.