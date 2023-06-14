Sheffield heritage champion Janet Ridler is so steeped in the history of the Steel City that she can even give you a guided tour of the town hall!

Janet is a Stocksbridge and Upper Don Labour councillor who works in the heritage sector. She was keen to take on the unpaid role on top of her other council duties.

Janet said that Historic England came up with the heritage champion idea: “They are very keen that somebody is appointed by the council to be this person who supports the promotion of local history, heritage and the historic environment at a local level.

“Currently about 70 per cent of councils have a heritage champion. It is very much up to the individual who takes that on as to how they develop that role.”

Sheffield heritage champion Coun Janet Ridler standing next to the city's famous Women of Steel statue outside Sheffield City Hall

Janet said that her aims are to generate enthusiasm for the city’s rich heritage, both within the council and within the wider city community, as well as being a point of contact for groups and individuals.

It seemed a natural role for her to take on when she was elected to the council last year. Janet is already connected through her work and volunteer roles with many other Sheffielders who are passionate about their city’s history.

“It’s not just buildings, it’s culture, tradition, language and green spaces as well as the built environment. A lot of people work hard through Heritage Open Days to promote that with Sheffield Civic Trust.”

Regeneration

An image of how Leah's Yard on Cambridge Street, Sheffield will look after its renovation as part of Sheffield City Council's Heart of the City 2 scheme

She is looking forward to the regeneration of Castlegate on the old Castle Market site, built over the ruins of Sheffield Castle. Janet said that the new public park showcasing part of the ruins and deculverting a section of the River Sheaf gives a unique chance to tell the story of the city’s origin.

The Castlegate Partnership Board, representing stakeholders in the area, is helping to drive that council project forward: “It’s going to revitalise and regenerate the area, it’s a very important project really.

“People have been aware of the archaeology and remains story of Sheffield Castle, which really captivates people and really fires the imagination.

“One of the things I think will be really nice to see is how that develops. We are working with local groups and people to look at how in the future we can really start to tell that story on that site of how Sheffield was born.

“It’s so important, telling the story of Sheffield before the industrialisation – there were centuries of history before that.”

Heart of the City is a project that can point to the city’s industrial history, said Janet. Work is taking place on Cambridge Street to revitalise Leah’s Yard, originally a warren of little mesters’ workshops.

She is pleased that the project has seized the chance to mix modern buildings with historic ones, after so much was lost in the war or swept away in the 1960s.

Strategy

Firms like to be based in heritage buildings, she said, showing that they have an economic value, as has been demonstrated in Kelham Island, for example.

A key moment in Janet’s work came when she brought forward a heritage strategy adopted by the council in February: “That had been worked on by community groups and the strategy of Joined Up Heritage Sheffield had been instrumental in making that happen.

“I was able to bring that to council, explain it to officers and to colleagues and elected members what it was and what it meant, get that support and get it adopted.

“The document will be taken account of when it comes to decision-making.”

Janet said the council only has one conservation officer, who has a big workload looking at planning applications and making reports to the council, so the document gives important backing to that work.

“I try and help support them in their work monitoring planning applications but it’s not entirely me doing that. There are people who will do that out in the community and come to me if they spot something, as happened with the coffee house.”

Demolition

Janet acted in March to halt the demolition of the former Mappins Coffee House on London Road, Highfield, which a company is seeking planning permission to demolish and replace with offices and shops.

Robin Hughes of heritage group Hallamshire Historic Buildings, who oppose the application, spotted on the council online planning portal that the developer had applied for a fast-track demolition order before the planning application had been considered. Once alerted, Janet worked with council officers stop the order being granted.

“Being there as somebody who is approachable and accessible means that members of the public know they can get in touch if they’ve got any concerns,” she said.

“It is something that is really developing. I’m hoping the role will continue to make the difference and to be this advocate for heritage and to be able to communicate it and help to showcase it.

“One of the things that I have done that isn’t part of the brief is to give tours of the town hall for the public. I did it for Heritage Open Days, it was a great platform to start it, and I’ve continued doing them.

“The town hall is one of the city’s five grade one listed buildings. People don’t come in or if they do they come in for an event.

Dragon

“The building itself belongs to the people of Sheffield. The stories that it tells, from its opening by Queen Victoria and the key to the dragon of Wharncliffe. I love taking people round, telling them the stories of the people that have passed through these doors and their significance.

“It is an example of increasing the profile of heritage but I run them just because I want to do it. People love them.”

Janet said that outgoing Lord Mayor Coun Sioned-Mair Richards encouraged her, inviting visitors to the lord mayor’s parlour for a cup of tea when possible. Her successor Coun Colin Ross is keen to continue the arrangement.

