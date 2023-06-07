News you can trust since 1887
Sale of land in Sheffield woods agreed to support railway improvement scheme

Network Rail has been given permission to take over a small area of Sheffield Council-held woodland near Dore & Totley station as part of rail system improvements between Sheffield and Manchester.
By Julia Armstrong, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 7th Jun 2023, 13:52 BST
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 13:52 BST
A map showing the area of Poynton Woods off Twentywell Lane, Sheffield (in pink) that has been sold to Network Rail by Sheffield City Council
A map showing the area of Poynton Woods off Twentywell Lane, Sheffield (in pink) that has been sold to Network Rail by Sheffield City Council

Sheffield City Council’s charity trustees sub-committee approved the freehold disposal to Network Rail of the land in Poynton Woods off Twentywell Lane. John Hurman, senior surveyor at the council, told members that the area would house a power supply point, for which there is already planning permission.

Network Rail say they are upgrading Dore & Totley station as part of the plan that will remove several bottlenecks on the Hope Valley railway line between Manchester and Sheffield to allow passenger trains to overtake slower freight trains along the line.

The Network Rail website says that improvements of the £145 million government-backed scheme include:

Coun Ian Auckland, new chair of Sheffield City Council's charity trustees sub-committeeCoun Ian Auckland, new chair of Sheffield City Council's charity trustees sub-committee
Coun Ian Auckland, new chair of Sheffield City Council's charity trustees sub-committee

A new platform and accessible footbridge with lifts at Dore & Totley stationA railway loop between Bamford and HathersageA new overbridge at Hathersage West, replacing the foot crossingSignalling improvements along the line to improve reliabilityPlatform extensions to allow for more carriages on services.

Improvements

The triangular plot of land, measuring 1,499 square metres, has a hard-standing area which is currently used to store council vehicles.

It is owned by an unregistered charitable trust, of which the council is sole trustee.

A report to the committee said that the power supply point will occupy 250 square metres and the remaining land will continue to be used for access by railway maintenance vehicles to the adjoining Midlands Main Line and Hope Valley Line.

Network Rail has offered £25,000 to compensate the charity for the loss of the land. It will also pay £9,200 so that the council can make improvements to Poynton Woods, including providing new signage, footpath improvements and ecological and archaeological surveys.

The council will also maintain a right of way to the land and the right to establish up to a 4×4-metre storage compound and parking for maintenance vehicles.

Committee chair Coun Ian Auckland noted that he had been briefed by Network Rail about those plans in 2000 and heard about various consultations over the years. He added: “If they actually get some improvements to the rail network that would be great – and perhaps not cut down as many trees this time.”

