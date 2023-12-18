News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Green Party announce their candidate for council by-election in Stannington

The Green Party have announced their candidate in the Stannington by-election to Sheffield City Council.
By Julia Armstrong, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 18th Dec 2023, 17:28 GMT
Updated 18th Dec 2023, 17:29 GMT
NHS scientist Chris Bragg is standing for the party in the by-election, called after LibDem ward councillor Vickie Priestley died last month. The election day is Thursday, January 18, 2024.

Chris Bragg said: “I have lived in Sheffield for over 20 years and I’m a clinical scientist in the NHS. I live just outside the ward in Hillsborough and have campaigned on health and environmental issues over the last 25 years.

NHS scientist Chris Bragg is the Green Party candidate in a by-election in the Sheffield City Council Stannington ward that takes place in January 2024. Picture: Sheffield GreensNHS scientist Chris Bragg is the Green Party candidate in a by-election in the Sheffield City Council Stannington ward that takes place in January 2024. Picture: Sheffield Greens
NHS scientist Chris Bragg is the Green Party candidate in a by-election in the Sheffield City Council Stannington ward that takes place in January 2024. Picture: Sheffield Greens
“I work actively with the local community supporting small businesses and promoting the work of community groups. I’m involved in the organisation of the monthly S6 Community Litter Pick and monthly S6 Foodbank street collections.

“I’m passionate about public transport and active travel and their roles in improving the lives of our residents and communities.

"Cuts in services have had a devastating impact on Stannington area residents who rely on buses to get to work, shop, socialise and get to medical appointments.”

NHS cardiologist Will Sapwell is the Liberal Democrat candidate and former leading councillor Lewis Dagnall is standing for the Labour Party.

Vickie Priestley, who died from cancer, was a very popular ward councillor who served for 23 years, up until her death. A former Lord Mayor of Sheffield in 2013-14, she was also well known in the area as a passionate advocate for her community.

The union flag on top of the town hall was flown at half mast in her memory.

