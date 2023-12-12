The landlady of a Sheffield dinosaur-themed, family-friendly pub sobbed as her licence was taken away over issues including child safety, late opening and customers dealing drugs.

Chantelle Synyer cried loudly as Sheffield City Council’s licensing committee told her she would lose her licence for Jurassica in Monteney Crescent, Ecclesfield. South Yorkshire Police, city council licensing officers and the city safeguarding children partnership all called for the licence to be revoked.

The venue opened in 2021 and Miss Synyer said it was “the first animatronic dinosaur-themed restaurant in the UK”.

Council licensing officer Gareth Barrett said that he was first alerted to issues a year ago when an incident was reported of a child being injured during a fight. This turned out to be a 17-year-old being pushed on to a table by a 40-year-old and being cut by glass during a late-night incident.

He said that there were also reports from members of the public of ‘afterbirding’ – drinks being served until the early hours – drug taking and dealing on the premises.

He said that the venue repeatedly failed to provide CCTV evidence, as required by investigating officers. Warning notices and voluntary action plans put in place failed to be complied with by Miss Synyer.

Eviction

“It’s my view that Miss Synyer is unable to make sure the premises are safe for any persons attending and that we request a revocation of the licence,” said Mr Barrett.

Earlier the mum of two told how a series of issues including a controlling ex-partner, threat of eviction, loss of people close to her, problems with ADHD and dyslexia and damage to the pub had all combined to affect her mental health.

Police and council licensing officers said that they had offered extensive help and support to enable Miss Synyer to fulfil obligations such as providing CCTV footage for investigations into reported incidents.

Vincent Blake-Barnard, counsel appearing for South Yorkshire Police, said that police concerns about the venue arose because it was attractive to young people as well as children.

He mentioned a lack of risk assessments in place for child safeguarding and a lack of a proper Challenge 25 under-age drinking policy or door staff. Empty bottles of vodka in the toilets suggested that young drinkers were bringing in their own alcohol, he said.

No additional conditions on the licence would solve the problems as so many licensing rules had not been complied with, he told the hearing, so the licence should be revoked.

Orchestrated

Police liquor licensing manager John O’Malley said: “We’ve worked as much as we possibly can with these premises. I’ve been a licensing manager for eight years and this has taken the most time of any venue in South Yorkshire in my eight years.”

Council licensing officer Catherine Jarvis said that she had investigated Miss Synyer’s claims that issues reported to police were orchestrated by her ex-partner. She said there was no evidence to support this.

Julie Hagan of the child safeguarding partnership said: “The issue for us which makes this case different to other pubs is that Jurassica is a themed pub. It’s got a dinosaur theme, it’s designed specifically to attract children and families.”

She said that the venue is also used by adults as a routine part of the business.

Miss Synyer had been offered safeguarding training, which she attended after missing an initial course, but Ms Hagan told her it was important for other staff to attend as well, which had not happened. She said her service had also offered help and support.

During an unannounced visit, Ms Hagan said duty manager Richard Askern told her Miss Synyer had “a lot on” and was running an event elsewhere.

Safeguarding

She said: “We discussed safeguarding policies with him. Two children were in the premises during that visit.

“He couldn’t find a refusals book or a copy of a safeguarding risk assessment, he didn’t know what I was talking about and when I asked about the drug policy he said he operates a zero tolerance to drugs policy at all times.”

She added: “We became increasingly concerned about the operational standards to run a pub designed around children and families, so we are concerned that the current arrangements are inadequate to mitigate the risks associated with drug taking, drug dealing and violence.”

Miss Synyer apologised for the hearing having to take place. She said that she had suffered serious mental health issues because of her controlling ex-partner, the loss of a close friend and a grandparent, plus aggressive actions to evict her from the premises, where she lives with her two children, after sinking £25k into the venue, believing she would be able to buy it.

“My head completely went because I’ve given up my home to move into this pub, thinking I’d own this pub, and then in November 2022 I had to leave (a friend) Joanne in charge because my mental health was failing, my boyfriend got more controlling at that time.”

She said her ex-partner was abusive towards her for working behind the bar and talking to customers, so it was easier to step away. However, she realised that the venue was not in safe hands until Mr Askern stepped up to the management role.

Repair

Miss Synyer said that the kitchen was closed down by health and safety because of damage to it that she could not afford to repair, so she had to stop doing parties and food. As a result, she put time into another business to try and keep going.

She said: “I should never have left the business for everyone else to run and I should never have listened to a man who controlled and manipulated me.”