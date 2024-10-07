Sheffield Green and Labour councillors clash over Middle East conflict

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Green and Labour councillors have clashed on the issue of a UK arms embargo on Israel as armed conflict spreads in the Middle East.

Coun Alexi Dimond submitted written questions to council leader Coun Tom Hunt, asking him to repeat the council’s call of November 2023 for the UK to stop arming Israel in light of the country spreading its armed attacks to Lebanon.

Coun Hunt responded that he would repeat his calls for “an immediate ceasefire, the safe release of all hostages and the resumption of a diplomatic peace process” in the light of the expansion of the conflict.

At the meeting of Sheffield City Council last week (Wednesday, October 2), Coun Dimond renewed his challenges on the issue.

Coun Tom Hunt, the leader of Sheffield City Council, has renewed his call for a ceasefire in the Middle East. Picture: Sheffield Council webcast

He said: “With respect, this response is wholly inadequate. Over 1,000 civilians have been killed in Lebanon since Israel expanded its campaign and over one million people have been displaced, including 150,000 who have fled to Syria.

“In Palestine, estimates of the number of people killed make for a minimum of over 40,000, so over 200,000 people.

Destruction

“Where is the red line? How many people need to be killed, how many countries bombed and invaded before you will demand that your party and our government enforce a complete arms embargo on Israel, as this council demanded last November?”

Sheffield Green Party councillor Alexi Dimond. Picture: Skywall Photography

Coun Hunt responded: “After a full year of violence, of pain, of destruction, it’s extremely concerning to see the violence spreading to Lebanon in the way you’ve mentioned, to Yemen, and now with significant risk of a wider regional conflict.

“And so today I reiterate our call that we made nearly a year ago for a ceasefire, an urgent ceasefire, and for an urgent de-escalation of the violence.

“I know this is an extremely worrying time for many people in our city who’ve got friends and family in Palestine, in Israel, in Lebanon, in Yemen and across the Middle East. If anyone has family and loved ones in the region that you are worried about, I encourage you to follow the Foreign Office and also to contact your Member of Parliament.

“On Monday, it will be one year since the brutal, horrific assault, terrorist attack on innocent people in Israel by Hamas. My thoughts and prayers are with all those who lost loved ones in that attack and with all those who still await the return of loved ones held hostage.

“Since then, tens of thousands of innocent people have lost their lives in the violence in Gaza over the last 12 months and again, my thoughts and prayers are with those who have lost their life, with those who have lost loved ones in Gaza, with all those who are injured, suffering and displaced, and with innocent people who have been killed and injured as the conflict has now spread to Lebanon and to Yemen.

Violence

“Today, families from across the region, from all faiths and one, are living in fear and at risk from escalating violence. The only way to end this cycle of violence and to end the killing of innocent is through an immediate ceasefire – a ceasefire that would provide the opportunity for talks, for diplomacy, for the release of hostages, for displaced people to return to their homes and for humanitarian aid to be able to reach all those who are in need.

“The only way to end decades and achieve long-term peace is to begin the journey towards a political solution. This will take time but it is the only way – the only route is to deliver the long-promised free and independent Palestine alongside a safe and secure Israel.

“That is what our government is working towards and I know that is what all of us want to see. As a proud City of Sanctuary, we must not allow the ongoing conflict to divide our communities.

“We stand as we’ve said on many occasions with all those who are suffering and restate our opposition against racism, Islamophobia and anti-semitism.”

Coun Dimond responded that the Labour Party “demands your silence” on issues such as Israel’s war crimes and calls for boycotts, divestment and sanctions, including of Barclay’s Bank.

Greens and independent councillor Qais Al-Ahdal have amplified the calls of Sheffield pro-Palestine campaigners for the council to stop banking with Barclay’s, which is accused of investing in arms companies that supply weapons to Israel and with Israeli defence firm Elbit.

Coun Al-Ahdal raised the issue with finance committee chair Coun Zahira Naz, who said that the council’s contract with Barclay’s still has two years to run. Coun Hunt also referred to the development of the council’s new ethical procurement policy, which will include its banking contract.