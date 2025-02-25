Old Sheffield aerodrome possible replacement site for council operational base

By Julia Armstrong, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 25th Feb 2025, 09:30 BST
A Google Maps view of the old Norton Aerodrome in Sheffield. The site, which is earmarked for housing by Sheffield City Council, could also temporarily house parks service equipmentA Google Maps view of the old Norton Aerodrome in Sheffield. The site, which is earmarked for housing by Sheffield City Council, could also temporarily house parks service equipment
A Google Maps view of the old Norton Aerodrome in Sheffield. The site, which is earmarked for housing by Sheffield City Council, could also temporarily house parks service equipment
Part of Norton Aerodrome could be used as a temporary base for Sheffield Council machinery and vehicles in a resolution to a long-running row over Graves Park.

Sheffield City Council has been looking for an alternative site to Norton Nurseries at Graves Park to use as an operational base for the parks service since the Charity Commission warned that using them breaches the Charities Act 2011.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Friends of Graves Park has twice complained about the council to the commission because the park is owned by a charitable trust, with the council acting as as sole trustee. The council was told that it is also breaching the rules of the charity as the arrangements for use of the nurseries have not been regularised.

The friends group has been opposing council attempts to dispose of the nurseries since 1998. It wants to continue its work of restoring parts of the site to parkland, which it argues is the only use the land should be put to.

Images submitted to the Charity Commission by the Friends of Graves Park, showing the Norton Nurseries site, part they have already restored to parkland at Chantreyland and the area they want to restore nextImages submitted to the Charity Commission by the Friends of Graves Park, showing the Norton Nurseries site, part they have already restored to parkland at Chantreyland and the area they want to restore next
Images submitted to the Charity Commission by the Friends of Graves Park, showing the Norton Nurseries site, part they have already restored to parkland at Chantreyland and the area they want to restore next

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Star’s free emails

Its actions have forced the council to try to find a new operational base to securely store a large amount of parks service equipment and 40 vehicles. The council also currently uses the old nurseries to store refuse collected from many city parks until it can be transported for disposal.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A meeting of the council’s charity trustee sub-committee will next Monday (March 3) get an update on progress on finding alternatives. These include either finding one big site, whether temporary or permanent, or splitting it up.

Ecology

Another option would be to find alternatives for the largest vehicles and machinery whilst retaining some presence at Norton Nurseries.

A report to the committee says: “In order to explore which of these options may be viable for a fixed period, we have begun to work with our ecology team to look at the the feasibility of the use of small sections of a larger site such as the Norton Aerodrome site which is located close to the Norton Nurseries operational base.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It adds: “It is unlikely that the site being considered would be able to house the entire Norton Nurseries operations but elements of it do appear to be feasible.”

The old aerodrome, which is on green belt land, is earmarked for housing under the draft Sheffield Local Plan setting out the council’s planning priorities up to 2039. The plan is expected to come into force in June 2026.

Related topics:Graves ParkSheffield CouncilCharity CommissionSheffield City Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice