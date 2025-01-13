Sheffield election polling stations may move following boundary changes
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The major recent change in city electoral boundaries involved moving the Manor Castle ward from Sheffield Central to neighbouring Sheffield Heeley. This was in order to cut the size of Central constituency from more than 89,000.
The Richmond ward has also been split between the Sheffield Heeley and Sheffield South East constituencies.
A report to Sheffield City Council’s finance and performance policy committee next Monday will consider proposed changes. They include the merger of polling districts in Beauchief and Greenhill, Birley and Walkley council wards. The polling station for one district of the Broomhill and Sharrow Vale ward is set to move from the Broomhall Centre to the Sunny Bank Community Centre on William Street. Council staff are also looking for an alternative to a shop on Gaunt Road in Gleadless Valley ward which was used as a temporary measure for the general election.
In Heeley, Carfield School was used as a polling station last July, but it may move back to 74th Oak Street Scout Hut. In Manor Castle, Manor Library may replace Arbourthorne Centre and Forum.
There may be a change of polling station in West Ecclesfield as there is a question mark over the long-term availability of Angram Bank Pavilion. Thanestead House has been recommended as a replacement.
Interim reviews of arrangements are proposed for several wards. These are Crookes and Crosspool, Dore and Totley, Ecclesall, Gleadless Valley, Fulwood, Park and Arbourthorne, and Stannington.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.