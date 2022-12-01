Sheffield councillors last week delayed proposals to bring the Mudfords Building and next-door Market Tavern on Exchange Street, close to the former Castle Market, into a major project to revitalise the area, using £15.76 million from the government’s Levelling Up Fund.

Council officers told the transport, regeneration and climate policy committee last week they wanted to prioritise renovating the buildings, which were not part of the funding bid, as their poor condition could put off investors.

Councillors also delayed proposals to move an unnamed part of Sheffield’s Levelling Up Fund plans into the Castlegate proposals. Councillors discussed this behind closed doors because of commercial sensitivity but Anthony Wood of the Castlegate Partnership asked if the council has offered S1 Artspace the Mudfords Building and Market Tavern.

The team at Andalus Community Centre in the Mudfords Building on Exchange Street, Sheffield. Pictured left to right are Dr Ibtisam Alfarah, Hamza Saheel, Taoufik Marah, Colin Salt and Abdusiam Zagud

Members of the partnership, representing stakeholder businesses and community organisations in the area, believe that S1 Artspace has failed to win funding for a major art project in Park Hill. That was included in Sheffield’s Levelling Up Fund bid but requires millions more in public money than the £2.63m awarded.

Last week’s developments proved worrying for Andalus Community Centre, based in the Mudfords Building. The building is leased to centre founder Taoufik Marah by the council. Frehiwet Habesha Etritrean restaurant occupies the ground floor.

Andalus works with vulnerable people including more than 600 refugees and asylum seekers, giving them advice and support in setting up their lives in the city.

Central location important

Anthony Wood of Castlegate Partnership outside Eritrean restaurant Frehiwet Habesha in the Mudfords Building, Exchange Street, Sheffield

People come for advice on benefits, housing, disability issues and getting children into school. Taoufik added: “We represent them at court. We go to the hearings and make sure everything is right for them.”

A lot of the advice work started with volunteers during the pandemic but now Andalus has won funding for five paid workers, led by advice centre manager Colin Salt. Taoufik said that demand is growing, as other city advice services have been forced to close.

“We expected to serve 1,200 for the advice bureau. By the end of the first six months, we were already doing 1,700 people.”

The old market gallery shops on Exchange Street, Sheffield. Many are temporarily occupied by arts and music projects that are part of the Exchange Street Collective

He said the central location makes it easy for people to reach by bus. Councillors and Sheffield Central MP Paul Blomfield have visited the centre and been impressed at the service it delivers.

Taoufik said that he was alarmed to be contacted by council Green Party group leader Douglas Johnson. He’d been told that the building wasn’t part of the Castlegate project, which celebrates Sheffield’s birthplace at the confluence of the Rivers Don and Sheaf.

Plans include creating outdoor spaces, deculverting the Sheaf, preserving the remains of Sheffield Castle, building a sixth-form centre and making the area attractive for investors.

Pushback from parties

A senior council official asked for a meeting and Taoufik hurriedly put together questions for the committee.

Anthony said that the meeting had been positive for Andalus because Taoufik got a public commitment from officers and councillors that the centre would not be forced to move out.

Douglas Johnson said there was pushback on the proposals from Labour, Greens and LibDems, which is unusual.

Simon Ogden, a member of the Castlegate Partnership who led work on Castlegate before retiring from the council, shared his concerns during a public consultation event. He said: “In the workshops in the summer, several people including me asked why are these buildings not included, no investment? We were told sorry, they were not in the bid.”

Anthony, who represents Sheaf and Porter Rivers Trust on the partnership alongside group chair Simon, said: “We were told they need to do this to bring two derelict buildings back into use. That’s why he came to see you (Taoufik) the following week.”

‘Lack of engagement’

Bally Johal of arts organisation Exchange Street Collective said: “It’s either sinister or a lack of engagement in the area.”

Simon said that S1 Artspace had not managed to secure the funding needed for their part of the Levelling Up Fund plans. He said: “The council has decided to move S1 Artspace down here to save that bit of the project and that’s why they included the building.” He told Taoufik: “They’re not thinking about what the implications are for you.”

Bally is frustrated because collective members such as music venues Bal Fashions, Delicious Clam and Plot 22, temporarily based in the old market gallery shops, work with marginalised communities as well as creating vibrant events. He feels they could make great use of the Market Tavern.

Yorkshire Artspace is also based on Exchange Place, a whole building filled with 60 artists’ studios.

He said: “With all due respect, that’s enough art space. We are very different.”

Bally said he has spent £20,000 to £30,000 over the years and has private investors willing to be involved. He points to the success of the Castlegate Festivals that he and Simon collaborated on to bring about.

‘A quick fix’

Simon stressed: “Nobody wants to stop what’s happening on the site at all. We want to get the most out of it.”

Douglas said: “What the council should do on this – the S1 scheme hasn’t come together because it didn’t get external funding. The only thing you can do sensibly is to say that we can’t deliver that part of it.”

He reckons that would be far better than trying to move the project into buildings that can’t meet the S1 Artspace ambitions, which include a six-acre sculpture park connecting Park Hill to Castlegate.

Simon commented: “I think it’s people who are spending enough time focusing on Castlegate. They’re doing it a bit in their spare time, not taking the trouble to see what lights are on at night and who’s in here.

“They’re thinking it’ll do, it’s a quick fix. There’s no bribery and corruption going on, just people taking decisions without thinking things through and an aversion to people outside the council.”