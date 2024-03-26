Sheffield dog park owner fights decision to refuse disabled toilet block

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mick Hill said that Sheffield City Council planning officers told him his only option would be to convert part of the stables which house his four rescue donkeys that live at Rivelin Valley Dog Park – meaning he would need to get rid of two of them.

He decided to accept permission to go ahead with that plan but then appealed to the planning inspectorate against the council’s refusal to allow him to build a separate toilet and refreshment block on the land.

Mick had to battle the council for permission to set up the dog park on green belt land off Rivelin Valley Road, next to the donkey stables, in the first place. He said that income from the dog park helps to cover the cost of looking after the donkeys, as well as being a vital service to dog owners who need somewhere safe to let their dogs off the lead.

The rescue donkeys that live at Rivelin Valley Dog Park in Sheffield. Picture: Mick Hill

The dog park, which allows one owner at a time with their dogs to run free on the fenced-off field, has recently proved popular with owners of XL Bully dogs that cannot legally go off the lead in public.

It’s also been invaluable to other dog owners, said Mick. “We’ve got disabled people coming. A young lass comes from Retford with a support dog.

“She goes to the Children’s Hospital, then comes to the field for a few hours, then goes back for her results.

Rescue donkey stables at Rivelin Valley Dog Park in Sheffield. Picture: Mick Hill

“I thought ‘I want a disabled toilet’ in the same design as the stables.”

He added: “It’s right popular now, it’s lovely. We’ve spent about £100,000 on those stables and everything else.”

Mick said that, whatever else happens, the field is the donkeys’ home for life and he has no intention of getting rid of any of them. He stressed that he doesn’t run the dog park on a commercial basis as it brings in £8 an hour after tax.