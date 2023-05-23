News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield dog park owner celebrates six months of success after fight with council to stay open

The owner of Sheffield’s only dog park, who fought the city council for the right to stay open, says that it has proved hugely successful in the last few months.
By Julia Armstrong, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 23rd May 2023, 13:17 BST
Updated 23rd May 2023, 13:17 BST

The council finally gave Mick Hill permission to reopen Rivelin Valley Dog Park on Rivelin Valley Road in December after refusing permission in September. Mick revised his plans after they were initially rejected for being too visible in an area of high landscape value.

Mick already had permission to build stables for his four rescue donkeys on his land, which is opposite Holme Head Wheel Dam. He decided to set up the dog park after passers-by asked him about using the land when they saw his own dogs exercising there, then found he needed planning permission.

Pet owners can now hire his field by the hour for £10 for their exclusive use so that they can let their dogs off the lead safely. The service is currently open 7am to 9pm seven days a week so that people can come before and after work in the light months.

A dog's second birthday party held at Rivelin Valley Dog Park, Sheffield - owner Mick Hill says he's keen to have more for dogs and their friendsA dog's second birthday party held at Rivelin Valley Dog Park, Sheffield - owner Mick Hill says he's keen to have more for dogs and their friends
Mick said the dog park is popular for dog training, with owners of nervous dogs, rescued pets from home and abroad and assistance dogs.

“We’ve had lots of different people coming. One owner comes with her Doberman every Sunday. She loves it, she says it’s the most peaceful thing you can do and you can chill.

“We have rescue dogs from Romania and Cyprus, all sorts. We’ve not had one issue, one complaint. Once they do come, the people are coming regularly.

Birthday party

A family's dogs enjoying themselves at Rivelin Valley Dog Park, SheffieldA family's dogs enjoying themselves at Rivelin Valley Dog Park, Sheffield
“We had a dog’s second birthday party this week.

“Some people come six days a week. One electrician comes before work to let his dogs run before he leaves them at home.”

Mick added: “There’s lots of bad news about dogs these days. This is a bit of good news.”

Rescue dog Layla, who was dubbed 'Yorkshire's loneliest dog' by the RSPCA after a long-term stay with them, now enjoys trips to Rivelin Valley Dog Park, Sheffield with her new ownersRescue dog Layla, who was dubbed 'Yorkshire's loneliest dog' by the RSPCA after a long-term stay with them, now enjoys trips to Rivelin Valley Dog Park, Sheffield with her new owners
He feels that he had problems with getting permission for the park because the councillors did not fully understand what he wanted to do and how much it was needed.

Its success has proved that need, he said, adding: “These people have nowhere else for their dogs to go.”

To book the dog park, call Mick on 07970 634209 or join his Rivelin Valley Dog Park Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/people/Rivelin-Valley-Dog-Park/100077566352486/

Mick Hill's rescue donkeys, who have stables on land next to Rivelin Valley dog Park, SheffieldMick Hill's rescue donkeys, who have stables on land next to Rivelin Valley dog Park, Sheffield
The donkey stables on land next to Rivelin Valley dog Park, SheffieldThe donkey stables on land next to Rivelin Valley dog Park, Sheffield
