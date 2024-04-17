Sheffield cycle route linking suburbs with city centre closer to completion

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Sheaf Valley Cycle Route runs for 3.36km from Norton Hammer, near Abbeydale Road, to Sheaf Quay in Sheffield Canal Basin and phase one has been completed.

A meeting of Sheffield City Council finance committee yesterday (April 16) agreed to spend £60,000 on work to complete the route.

Phase one involved work on Cherry Street, Harmer Street and Little London Road. The second phase will address all the remaining gaps.

Planters blocking Little London Road, Sheffield to motor vehicles as part of temporary measures for the Sheaf Valley Cycle Route had to be placed with these bollards by Sheffield City Council after protesters moved them. Picture: Sheffield City Council

The closure of Little London Road near the junction with Rydal Road to through traffic proved to be a controversial move, with protesters moving the planters that initially blocked vehicle access on the road below the railway bridge.

They were eventually replaced with large concrete blocks.

Feasibility and design works can now go ahead on these areas:• Shoreham Street from the junction with Charlotte Road to St Mary’s Road;• Shoreham Street/Matilda Street junction;• Concourse Way to Sheaf Street on Pond Hill;• Design and construction of Little London Road and Rydal Road modal filters (restrictions of motor vehicles);• Design and construction of Cherry Street/Shoreham Street modal filters• Design and construction of Hackthorne Road/Scarsdale Road one-way no-entry.

The new Sheaf Valley cycle route. Image: Sheffield City Council

A report to the committee said: “The provision of a strong cycling and walking network is a key part of the transport strategy and the south-west area of Sheffield provides an excellent opportunity to capture an increase in cycle movements.”