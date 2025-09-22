Sheffield councillor protests at cut to women’s therapy support

Coun Paul Turpin

A Sheffield councillor has voted against funding psychology training for housing workers in protest that support for vulnerable Sheffielders has been cut.

Coun Paul Turpin demanded to know why the funding to help council workers understand how best to work with homeless people and those living in supported accommodation is continuing when therapy support for women is being dropped from the same contract due to budget pressures.

The women’s therapy funding has been cut from the council adult social care budget for 2025-26. It is predicted to be £31.3m overspent, partly because of a spike in demand for services and rising costs.

Councillors at a meeting of Sheffield City Council’s housing policy committee last Thursday (September 18) heard that the decision to make the cut was taken by council officials, not the adult health and social care policy committee.

Coun Turpin said: “I think that when people are in trauma, they need the help there and then and not be waiting for another service or to be picked up by someone else. £50,000 might be a lot of money to you or I but in terms of how we spend money in the council it’s basically nothing and I don’t think we should be scrapping that service to save £50,000.”

Committee chair Coun Douglas Johnson said that case studies supplied to the committee illustrating how the training had enabled staff to support severely traumatised people show why the psychology service is so important.

The committee agreed to commission a new contract to run from May 2026. The service is currently run by Paradigm Psychology Services.