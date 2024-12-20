Sheffield councillor outraged that city will miss out on a share of new £1.6bn potholes repair cash

The news that Sheffield won’t be getting a share of new government cash to fix potholes in England’s roads certainly upset one member of the city council.

Transport minister Heidi Alexander today (December 20) announced £1.6 billion of funding for road repairs, which she said could fix seven million potholes nationwide. South Yorkshire’s share of the money totals £6.7m but none of that will come Sheffield’s way.

As reported today by the Local Democracy Reporting Service, this is because the city has a long-running PFI contract with the company Amey for the Streets Ahead contract, which covers all aspects of highways maintenance.

LibDem Coun Tim Huggan was astounded when he found out the news at an extraordinary meeting of the council’s waste and street scene policy committee this afternoon.

Coun Tim Huggan, seen here in a file picture helping residents in Broomhill clear Manchester Road of snow, was amazed to hear that Sheffield will miss out on new money to repair potholes. Picture: Sheffield LibDems

Coun Huggan asked what the mechanism would be to feed the funding into the Streets Ahead contract.

Mohamed Edroos, council assistant director of highways, replied that the council needs to look into the details of the announcement. However, based on rules that applied when the Conservatives scrapped the HS2 high-speed rail contract earlier this year and gave some of the budget to fund road projects, the city would not benefit.

Coun Huggan responded: “You mean the money goes to Rotherham, Barnsley and Doncaster and not to us? Thank you, Labour!”

Sheffield City Council waste and street scene policy committee chair Coun Joe Otten. Picture: Sheffield Council webcast

Committee chair and fellow LibDem Coun Joe Otten interjected: “That wasn’t what he did say. We don’t know yet.

“They will see what the arrangements will be and let us know.”

Peter Bamfield, who manages the Streets Ahead contract for Amey, was at the meeting. He said that Amey assumes the risk to maintain roads when it signs a contract with a council, so the city would not see the government roads investment.

Labour member Coun Mike Chaplin referred to a presentation they had just heard from council executive director of neighbourhood services Ajman Ali. He stated that Sheffield had been named as ‘Pothole City’ in the national media prior to signing the PFI contract in 2012 but the city had now been praised as having the fifth best road conditions in the country.

Coun Chaplin said: “There are a lot of authorities in the country with a lot of potholes much worse than we’ve got in Sheffield. It’s understandable that the money would go to the worst areas.

“I daresay some of them are LibDem-controlled.”

The committee was discussing a review of the 25-year, £2.2bn contract with Amey, which runs until 2037. A report to the committee mentioned an offer by the company of “a financial consideration in furtherance to the objectives of the Streets Ahead PFI Contract Refresh”.

Much of the committee meeting took place behind closed doors because of the commercially sensitive issues being discussed. Many papers for the meeting were also restricted.

However, the report to the committee stated that a steering group had been set up this year to undertake the review of the PFI contract and identify areas of improvement. The group included representatives from Amey.

The committee report said: “Sheffield has changed significantly over the last 12-15 years. There have been changes to the city’s demographics, geographical and economic shifts, the impacts of environmental issues are being felt more often and severely and technology through innovation has also moved on significantly since the start of the contract.

“Furthermore, the outcomes of the Lowcock Inquiry have shaped the way the council and its PFI construction partner, Amey, work together to deliver the services specified in the contract.

“Although we still have one of the best highway networks in the country, the perception and customer experience over the past few years does not always reflect this.”