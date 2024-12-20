Promise of £6.7m extra cash to fix potholes on South Yorkshire roads

The government has announced £6.7m for road repairs in South Yorkshire. Picture: RAC

South Yorkshire is set to receive £6.7m from the government to spend on road repairs and drivers can also report the worst potholes in their area in a bid to get them fixed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Department for Transport has today (December 20) announced £6,733,000 of funding for South Yorkshire, part of a pot of £123m for Yorkshire and the Humber.

The government has hailed its news as a record £1.6bn investment across England, which it says is an increase of nearly 50% on local road maintenance funding from last year – enough to fix the equivalent of over seven million extra potholes in 2025/26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said: “Potholes have plagued motorists for far too long, but today’s record investment will start to reverse a decade of decline on our country’s roads.

“Millions will drive home for Christmas today, but too many will have to endure an obstacle course to reach their loved ones. Potholes damage cars, and make pedestrians and cyclists less safe. We are investing £1.6bn to fix up to seven million more potholes next year.

A quarter of the money will be held back until local authorities show that they are delivering road repairs, the department said.

She added: “This government is firmly on the side of drivers. Every area of England will get extra cash to tackle this problem once and for all. We have gone beyond our manifesto commitment to back motorists and help raise living standards in every part of the country.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Road users can go online to report potholes on this website: https://www.gov.uk/report-pothole. Enter the postcode of the road to report it.

The site also has a link to report issues on motorways and A roads.