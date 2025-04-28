Sheffield Council unions respond to 3.2% pay offer with calls to tackle low wages

Unions representing thousands of Sheffield Council workers have responded to a 3.2% pay offer for 2025

Trade unions representing thousands of Sheffield City Council workers have responded to the offer of a 3.2% pay offer this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unite the Union has announced it will hold consultative ballots with a recommendation that members reject the offer. UNISON and the GMB are considering their positions.

All three unions have stressed that workers need a decent deal after struggling with years of low pay increases and rising living costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The offer has been made by employers of 350 local authorities in England, Wales and Northern Ireland that employ around 1.5 million employees. It dates back to April 1.

National employers’ group chair Coun James Lewis said: “For the lowest paid (currently earning £23,656 per annum), the offer means their pay will have increased by more than £6,000 (33 per cent) over the four years since April 2021.“The offer also includes a proposal to delete the bottom pay point (SCP2) from the national pay spine on April 1, 2026.

“The national employers are acutely aware of the additional pressure this year’s offer will place on already hard-pressed council finances, as it would need to be paid for from existing budgets. However, they believe their offer is fair to employees, given the wider economic backdrop.”

Struggle

Rianne Hooley, regional organiser with responsibility for the 9,000-member Sheffield Metropolitan branch of UNISON, said: “A substantial award is essential as local government staff including all those that work in schools who continue to struggle with rising living costs, having missed out on the higher wage settlements paid out to workers in other parts of the public sector in the past year.

“The value of local government and school staff pay has plummeted for more than a decade, with their wage settlement for 2024-25 averaging 2.5%. That’s compared with 5.5% for teaching staff and more than 6% for many doctors in the next pay year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our members have seen 25% wiped from the value of their pay since 2010.

“The services provided by council and school workers across Sheffield are vital for our communities to thrive. But wages have remained low, and without decent pay, staff feel undervalued and are looking for better-paid work elsewhere. A proper pay offer is essential.

“It’s bad news for everyone if there aren’t enough council and school employees to keep neighbourhoods safe, care for vulnerable people and give pupils the education they need.”

Rianne said that UNISON’s National Joint Council (NJC) committee will meet on Thursday, May 8 to consider the offer and decide on the next steps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Action

Unite said that it will now hold consultative ballots with members, with the recommendation that they reject the offer. Industrial action could follow this summer.

Unite national officer for local authorities Clare Keogh said: “This is a very disappointing pay offer for our members, which is why our local government representatives have rightfully and unanimously recommended rejection.

“For the fourth year in a row, the national employers have also disgracefully failed to negotiate with Unite, attempting to force through these pitiful pay rises.

“Any industrial action will be of their own making. We are calling on council leaders to come to the negotiating table and offer fair pay.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kevin Brandstatter, GMB national officer, said: “GMB has now received the pay offer from the Local Government Association.

“Local government workers across the UK deserve a proper pay rise after years of real terms wage cuts.

“GMB will now meet with members to discuss next steps.”