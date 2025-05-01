Sheffield Council to expand pay gap figures to look at gender, disability and ethnicity

Sheffield City Council is planning to disability and ethnicity pay gap figures as well as those showing the gender pay gap. Picture: LDRS

Sheffield City Council is planning to publish figures showing the pay gaps for disability and ethnicity in future, as well as those revealing the gender pay gap.

The council’s strategy and resources committee yesterday (April 30) approved the move to expand the areas included as part of its strategy to tackle all areas of discrimination affecting the authority’s workforce.

UK employers with more than 250 workers by law have to publish annual gender pay gap figures.

The figures published for the council workforce for 2023-24 show that women’s average hourly pay rate is 1.71% higher than men’s. However, the women’s median hourly rate is 0.28% lower than men’s.

The workforce is split between 39.80% male and 60.20% female employees.

The number of women working in top job roles has seen what a report to the committee described as “a slight but steady increase, moving from 26.46% in 2023 to 26.52% this year”.

Evaluation

The jobs are measured by being split into four equal groups, or quartiles. Ideally, each quartile would have an equal 25% gender split.

Actions already taken include the implementation of a new two-year job evaluation process looking again at all council job roles and pay grades. As previously reported, the GMB trade union challenged the council over unequal pay in 2023, claiming some women were losing out on up to £11,000.

The council is also promoting flexible working arrangements and family-friendly policies and undertaking external reviews and self-assessments to improve recruitment practices.

Coun Dawn Dale said: “It’s really interesting to see the breaking down barriers aspect of this. Looking at people with impairments is important.”

Coun Douglas Johnson said: “We need to be completely eliminating disadvantage in everything the council does. There are a lot of equality issues.

“It’s not necessarily popular but we can’t always go with the most popular option. It’s important that we don’t shy away from it.”

He added that everyone benefits overall when discrimination is eliminated.

Council chief operating officer Claire Taylor said that is why officers are suggesting introducing a quarterly report on equality, diversity and inclusion, rather than an annual one, as it is important to tackle difficult issues and find solutions to them.