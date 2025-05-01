Sheffield Council to expand pay gap figures to look at gender, disability and ethnicity

By Julia Armstrong, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 1st May 2025, 13:16 BST
Sheffield City Council is planning to disability and ethnicity pay gap figures as well as those showing the gender pay gap. Picture: LDRSSheffield City Council is planning to disability and ethnicity pay gap figures as well as those showing the gender pay gap. Picture: LDRS
Sheffield City Council is planning to disability and ethnicity pay gap figures as well as those showing the gender pay gap. Picture: LDRS
Sheffield City Council is planning to publish figures showing the pay gaps for disability and ethnicity in future, as well as those revealing the gender pay gap.

The council’s strategy and resources committee yesterday (April 30) approved the move to expand the areas included as part of its strategy to tackle all areas of discrimination affecting the authority’s workforce.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

UK employers with more than 250 workers by law have to publish annual gender pay gap figures.

The figures published for the council workforce for 2023-24 show that women’s average hourly pay rate is 1.71% higher than men’s. However, the women’s median hourly rate is 0.28% lower than men’s.

The workforce is split between 39.80% male and 60.20% female employees.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The number of women working in top job roles has seen what a report to the committee described as “a slight but steady increase, moving from 26.46% in 2023 to 26.52% this year”.

Evaluation

The jobs are measured by being split into four equal groups, or quartiles. Ideally, each quartile would have an equal 25% gender split.

Actions already taken include the implementation of a new two-year job evaluation process looking again at all council job roles and pay grades. As previously reported, the GMB trade union challenged the council over unequal pay in 2023, claiming some women were losing out on up to £11,000.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The council is also promoting flexible working arrangements and family-friendly policies and undertaking external reviews and self-assessments to improve recruitment practices.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to The Star’s free emails

Coun Dawn Dale said: “It’s really interesting to see the breaking down barriers aspect of this. Looking at people with impairments is important.”

Coun Douglas Johnson said: “We need to be completely eliminating disadvantage in everything the council does. There are a lot of equality issues.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It’s not necessarily popular but we can’t always go with the most popular option. It’s important that we don’t shy away from it.”

He added that everyone benefits overall when discrimination is eliminated.

Council chief operating officer Claire Taylor said that is why officers are suggesting introducing a quarterly report on equality, diversity and inclusion, rather than an annual one, as it is important to tackle difficult issues and find solutions to them.

Related topics:Sheffield CouncilSheffield City CouncilDouglas JohnsonGMB

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice