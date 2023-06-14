The task and finish group, made up of six councillors who serve on the communities, parks and leisure policy committee, was agreed when the committee met on Tuesday (June 12).
Councillors agreed to add both Green Party committee members Marieanne Elliot and Bernard Lee to the group, when usually they would only be allowed one member. The number of spaces per party is allocated in ratio to how many members the group has on the council.
The task and finish group will meet in private to review what actions the council has taken since June 2021 and present a report to the committee on their findings and recommendations.
They will be asked to look at what has been done so far, what the challenges are and what needs to be done to halt species decline, as outlined by the Environment Act, which aims to do this by 2030.
Questions they will look at include: what would a council-wide approach look like and who will set the agenda for nature and the environment in the council for the city?
They will also look at what resources and staff are needed and where the gaps are.
A report to the committee said: “The task and finish group are asked to review the action taken within the council to improve biodiversity and nature recovery and set out the proposed approach to ensure that nature recovery and the environment are considered throughout the council in decisions and policy setting going forwards.”