Sheffield City Council has pulled together a working group to look at what action needs to take place after it declared a nature emergency two years ago.

The task and finish group, made up of six councillors who serve on the communities, parks and leisure policy committee, was agreed when the committee met on Tuesday (June 12).

Councillors agreed to add both Green Party committee members Marieanne Elliot and Bernard Lee to the group, when usually they would only be allowed one member. The number of spaces per party is allocated in ratio to how many members the group has on the council.

The task and finish group will meet in private to review what actions the council has taken since June 2021 and present a report to the committee on their findings and recommendations.

An image of banners outside a Sheffield City Council meeting held at Ponds Forge during the pandemic, when it was agreed to declare a nature emergency in the city

They will be asked to look at what has been done so far, what the challenges are and what needs to be done to halt species decline, as outlined by the Environment Act, which aims to do this by 2030.

Questions they will look at include: what would a council-wide approach look like and who will set the agenda for nature and the environment in the council for the city?

They will also look at what resources and staff are needed and where the gaps are.

Sheffield Green councillor Bernard Little will serve on a task and finish group looking at progress on the nature emergency that Sheffield City Council declared in June 2021

