Sheffield Council set to affirm its stance against racism and for unity

Supporters of Sheffield's status as a City of Sanctuary at a rally held outside Sheffield Town Hall in 2023 before the policy was reaffirmed at a meeting of Sheffield City Council. Picture: City of Sanctuary Sheffield

A motion committing Sheffield to stand together against racism and for an inclusive city will be debated by the city council next week.

The motion will be proposed at a full Sheffield City Council meeting next Wednesday (November 5) by council leader Coun Tom Hunt and seconded by the authority’s migrant champion Coun Nabeela Mowlana.

It says that “many in our community, including migrants and people of colour, are currently feeling fearful and intimidated by the terrifying rise in racism and anti-migrant words and actions”.

South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard with speakers and guests at the We Are South Yorkshire event in the Sheffield Peace Gardens. Picture: SYMCA

Scapegoating migrants, for example threatening to deport those with indefinite leave to remain, is described as a racist attempt to sow division and hate.

The motion adds: “Civic leaders, councillors and institutions have a responsibility to speak out against racism, Islamophobia, antisemitism and all forms of hate, and to model unity and compassion in their words and actions.”

Free speech is described as “as a cherished British value” that must be defended but “inciting hatred or violence is criminal, not expression”.

Proud

The motion notes: “Sheffield’s proud history of welcoming people from around the world to live, settle, put down roots and grow our city – from steelworkers to teachers, doctors and nurses, entrepreneurs, artists and sportspeople – all Sheffielders who have made us who we are today, an inclusive, tolerant, diverse city.”

The year 2027 will mark 20 years since Sheffield became the UK’s first City of Sanctuary, “demonstrating two decades of civic commitment to being a welcoming, safe and compassionate city”, the motion states.

It says: “People from all over the UK and from countries across the world will be part of Sheffield’s future and will contribute great things to the next chapter of our story.”

Cohesion

The motion points to the many celebrations and events that take place around the city every year, bringing together people of all backgrounds and generations, showcasing the city’s generosity, creativity and pride.

It pledges the council to work with communities to develop a bigger, citywide, programme of events and activities for 2026 that bring people together, strengthen cohesion and celebrate our diversity.

This will extend to support for celebrating the 20th anniversary of becoming a City of Sanctuary in two years’ time.