Sheffield council motion calls on government to cut ties with Israel and act to end “intolerable suffering” of Palestinians

Sheffield councillor Minesh Parekh, who is calling for the government to cut military and trade links with Israel. Picture: Sheffield Labour

Sheffield Labour councillors have put forward a motion condemning Israel’s genocide in Gaza, urging the government to take urgent action and break ties with the country.

The motion will be proposed by Labour frontbench councillors Zahira Naz and Minesh Parekh at a meeting of Sheffield City Council next Wednesday (September 3).

It “condemns the Israeli government’s deliberate obstruction of food, water, medical supplies and mass detention of Palestinians” and says conditions have worsened since the International Court of Justice ruled that Israel is plausibly committing genocide in Gaza.

Coun Zahira Naz, chair of Sheffield City Council's finance committee. Picture: Sheffield Council webcast

The motion refers to “intolerable suffering including mass starvation, millions displaced, and relentless bombing of schools, hospitals, places of worship, and ‘aid distribution’ centres”.

It says the UK government “must not be complicit in this genocide” and “must take urgent action to end this and uphold international law”.

The motion calls on the government to maintain pressure for an immediate and permanent ceasefire and the release of all hostages, compel Israel to comply with international law, end military operations and ensure the immediate, unhindered delivery of aid.

Statehood

The government should also “support international accountability, backing the International Criminal Court and ICJ, co-operating with war crimes investigations and arrest warrants for those responsible for atrocities” and “deliver on the UK’s commitment to recognise the State of Palestine without delay or condition, reaffirming Palestinian statehood as an inalienable right”.

The motion also calls on the government to suspend all trade with Israel, expel the far-right Israeli ambassador and expand sanctions – including asset freezes and travel bans – on Israeli officials and organisations committing war crimes, human rights abuses or incitement of settler violence.

It believes the government should also immediately end all arms sales and military support to Israel’s government, “recognising the overwhelming risk that UK weapons and intelligence are being used to commit war crimes and violate international law”.

The motion adds that public sector pension fund investments must not fund war crimes, human rights violations or potential breaking of international law, regardless of profitability.

It calls on South Yorkshire Pensions Authority (SYPA) to consult with their members on ethical investments and divesting from companies potentially complicit in war crimes and reflect members’ views in investments made by SYPA and Border to Coast Pensions Partnership.