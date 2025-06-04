Sheffield MP calls for sanctions against “genocidal regime” of Israel

Sheffield Heeley Labour MP Louise Haigh has called for immediate government sanctions on the "genocidal regime" of Israel in the House of Commons. Picture supplied by Labour Party

A Sheffield MP has called in the House of Commons for her government to immediately impose sanctions on the “genocidal regime” of Israel.

Sheffield Heeley MP Louise Haigh told the Commons today (June 4): “It is impossible to conclude that what is happening in Gaza is anything short of genocide.

“On that basis, will the Minister reflect the clear will of the House and immediately impose sanctions on [Israeli PM Benjamin] Netanyahu and members of his genocidal regime?”

Foreign Office Under Secretary Hamish Falconer replied that “determinations of genocide are for a competent court” but he confirmed that further targeted sanctions are under consideration by the government.

Ms Haigh has faced heavy and consistent criticism over her stance on Israel throughout the current conflict from pro-Palestine members of her constituency. Monthly protests are held outside her office in Chesterfield Road and one is due to take place this Friday lunchtime.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer also said today in the Commons: “Israel’s recent action is appalling and in my view counter-productive and intolerable, and we have strongly opposed the expansion of military operations and settler violence, and the blocking of humanitarian aid.”

The UN has warned that two million people face starvation in Gaza.

Pro-Palestine protest outside Sheffield Heeley MP Louise Haigh's office on Chesterfield Road, Sheffield January 19, 2024. Picture: Julia Armstrong, LDRS

The Prime Minister called for an end to the siege and pointed out that the UK has suspended free trade talks with Israel and “sanctioned extremists supporting violence in the West Bank”.

Protesters dressed in red formed a ‘red line for Palestine’ around Parliament today, calling for an immediate arms embargo and sanctions.