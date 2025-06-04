Sheffield MP calls for sanctions against “genocidal regime” of Israel
Sheffield Heeley MP Louise Haigh told the Commons today (June 4): “It is impossible to conclude that what is happening in Gaza is anything short of genocide.
“On that basis, will the Minister reflect the clear will of the House and immediately impose sanctions on [Israeli PM Benjamin] Netanyahu and members of his genocidal regime?”
Foreign Office Under Secretary Hamish Falconer replied that “determinations of genocide are for a competent court” but he confirmed that further targeted sanctions are under consideration by the government.
Ms Haigh has faced heavy and consistent criticism over her stance on Israel throughout the current conflict from pro-Palestine members of her constituency. Monthly protests are held outside her office in Chesterfield Road and one is due to take place this Friday lunchtime.
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer also said today in the Commons: “Israel’s recent action is appalling and in my view counter-productive and intolerable, and we have strongly opposed the expansion of military operations and settler violence, and the blocking of humanitarian aid.”
The UN has warned that two million people face starvation in Gaza.
The Prime Minister called for an end to the siege and pointed out that the UK has suspended free trade talks with Israel and “sanctioned extremists supporting violence in the West Bank”.
Protesters dressed in red formed a ‘red line for Palestine’ around Parliament today, calling for an immediate arms embargo and sanctions.
