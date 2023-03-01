Sheffield Council has marked the Patron Saint of Wales’ day – by flying Scotland’s flag!

March 1 is St David’s Day and is traditionally marked in Wales by wearing daffodils and leeks, both recognised symbols of Wales and Saint David, or with the Welsh flag depicting a red dragon.

But a mistake at Sheffield Town Hall this morning meant the city was marking Wales’ big day by putting the Scottish Saltire – Scotland’s diagonal white cross on a blue background – at the top of its high profile flagpole.

One observer said on Twitter this morning: “Oh dear, SheffCouncil seem to be flying the Scottish flag of St Andrew, the Saltire, rather than the Welsh flag of St David on St David’s Day. Oops.”

Sheffield Council flew the flag of Scotland by mistake to celebrate the day of the patron St of Wales, St David. It is pictured on the flagpole at Town Hall this morning

By early afternoon the flag had been replaced above the city’s Town Hall building – with the flag of St David, which is a yellow cross on a black background.

Sheffield Council said in a statement: “We are really sorry that the incorrect flag was flown above the Town Hall today. As soon as we knew, we rectified this immediately. We want to wish all who celebrate a Happy St David’s Day.”

St David is the only British/Irish saint to be born in the country he is patron of. Legend has it that St David (or 'Dewi Sant’ in Welsh) was born on a Pembrokeshire hill-top during a fierce storm. The date of his birth isn't certain, but it is generally accepted that he died on the March 1 in 589 AD