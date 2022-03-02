The flag of Ukraine, a blue stripe above a yellow stripe, was flown over Sheffield Town Hall this week in an act of solidarity with Ukraine which is resisting a Russian invasion.

The town hall was also illuminated in the yellow and blue of the flag, joining monuments and government buildings across the world in support of the embattled country.

But on March 1, whilst the hall was still lit in blue and yellow light, a new flag was seen flying over the building – a yellow cross over a black background.

What is this flag that flew over Sheffield Town Hall on March 1?

This is the flag of Saint David, patron saint of Wales, and was flown to celebrate St David’s Day. The flag, known as St David’s Cross, is sometimes used to represent Wales, though it is less common than the Red Dragon flag.

On March 1, Sheffield City Council tweeted: “Happy St David's Day! Dydd Gŵyl Dewi Hapus! To all our Welsh friends and visitors in Sheffield.”

The Ukrainian national flag was flown over the town hall from February 25, the day after Russia launched its invasion – the largest conventional military operation in Europe since the Second World War.

Sheffield Council confirmed that it is the flag of St David.

Sheffield City Council tweeted an image of the flag flying over the hall, and wrote: “Sheffield Town Hall clock has been lit in the colours of Ukraine tonight & we are flying the Ukrainian flag.

“This is to show our support to the people of #Ukraine & show that the people of #Sheffield will do all that we can to be the light in the darkness #WeStandWithUkraine.”

The blue of Ukraine’s flag represents blue skies, while the yellow represents the wheat fields which caused the country to be known at the breadbasket of Europe.

Hundreds of people braved the evening rain in Sheffield to show support for Ukraine amid the Russian aggression.

There have been several protests outside Sheffield Town Hall in support of Ukraine since the invasion began. Hundreds gathered on February 27 and 28 holding placards painted in the colours of Ukraine’s flag, and bearing slogans calling on an end to the invasion.