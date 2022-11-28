Mums plead for crossing near two Sheffield schools after boy is knocked down

Caron Britton, parent governor at Birley Spa Academy primary school, launched a petition calling for action. She told the council’s transport, regeneration and climate policy committee: “We’re here for the provision of a pedestrian crossing on Birley Spa Lane, due to a lad from our school being knocked over a few months ago.”

She explained that the road is also close to St John Fisher primary school and there is a raised ‘speed table’ in the road, which once had a school crossing patrol. The pavement has the only dropped kerb on that part of the road for people with disabilities, wheelchairs and pushchairs to use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caron said: “It’s the main access for both the schools, neither of which are suitable for a school as it’s not a recognised crossing. Unfortunately, you do get a lot of children crossing the road, hence the reason why somebody did get knocked over a few months ago, because there is no stopping.

Birley road campaigners Caron Britton, left, and Jayne Mason speaking to Sheffield City Council committee meeting to support calls for a zebra crossing on Birley Moor Lane near its junction with Jermyn Crescent, which is close to two primary schools

“There’s limited signage in the area to highlight that there are schools in the area and they are a little bit outdated because there did used to be a lollipop lady but there hasn’t been one there for four years.” Caron said the crossing warden vacancy had been open “for quite some time”.

‘Bus came flying down’

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “It is a main heavy bus route for the 120 bus route and obviously one of the main routes from Birley Manor Lane to Crystal Peaks as well.” Caron said drivers often break the 30mph speed limit.

The boy who was injured, his mum and Birley Spa pupils wrote to support the changes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Google Maps image of Birley Spa Lane, Sheffield, showing a school crossing patrol sign. Road safety campaigners want to see the signs changed to say there are schools nearby as there hasn't been a crossing patrol warden in place for four years as the job vacancy has not been filled

Jayne Mason, S12 Neighbourhood Watch coordinator, said the schools are in a 20mph zone and suggested extending that along Birley Spa Lane from Occupation Lane to Dyke Vale Avenue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “I was actually nearly run over on there a couple of months back. I’d only just started crossing the road, a bus came flying down and I actually went into the bus stop when he’d pulled in and said ‘what are you doing, you nearly knocked me over’. He was like ‘you shouldn’t be crossing there, it’s not a crossing point’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As far as we’re aware, the speed table means that that is a crossing point, but when the speed table was put in it didn’t warrant higher measures like a zebra crossing, but I don’t think a lot of road users are aware that that is a crossing point that people use – not just for the school, the elderly use it.

“I myself am disabled and use a mobility scooter. That’s the only crossing that I can get across but sometimes you are waiting five, 10 minutes to get across that road.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Committee chair Cllr Mazher Iqbal suggested that ward councillors set up a visit to the area with him to discuss solutions. He added: “Outside London, Sheffield is probably one of the worst in the country where we have fatalities for 0-15-year-olds. It is embarrassing for us as a city. Children are asking us to make that place safe and it will be assessed.”