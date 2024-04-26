Sheffield City Council elections: Will LibDems hold on to their monopoly in Ecclesall?

Ecclesall ward of Sheffield City Council is being keenly contested by the Green Party in the May 2, 2024 elections. Picture: Sheffield City Council ward map

Ecclesall ward is popular with young professionals and their families and students. Ecclesall Road is a long-standing upmarket shopping and entertainment area.

The ward is all LibDem but the Greens would like to make headway in the area. Labour are focusing on public transport and their future vision for the city.

Lisa Markham, standing for Labour, said: “As a local resident I want to be part of a Labour team which listens to and supports local communities and businesses. We need to work together to alleviate the effects of squeezed budgets, fix our broken bus system, manage local roads and parking and increase much-needed support for vulnerable people and their carers.

“Sheffield Labour is under new leadership, with an ambitious plan for our city. I’ll help with the cost of living, doing all I can to put more money in your pocket. In this set of local elections, people have an opportunity to vote for a better, brighter future for our communities.

“I’ll help give every child the best start in life. I’ll work to bring back buses under public control as we have with the tram. I’ll bang the drum for our high streets and green spaces, so everyone can have pride in our area, and support our local businesses.”

LibDem Roger Davison said: “I am an experienced and long-serving member of the council, having been a cabinet member and Lord Mayor. I am a keen environmentalist who believes in a mixed economy with a strong private sector that responds to the needs of the buyers.

“I am happy to see all forms of transport used but everyone must have the opportunity to move freely.

“I led Sheffield to the final of the UK City of Culture in 2010 when I was cabinet member for culture, sport and tourism. In Ecclesall I have campaigned to have a new library when the original one was closed, as well as being involved in planting trees in the new Carterknowle Park and making improvements in all Ecclesall parks.

“I believe that large majorities in any kind of government is bad for democracy, and produces a culture of entitlement for those in power.”

Green candidate Pete Gilbert said: “I grew up and now live in Ecclesall ward. In the past, I’ve been a teacher, ski instructor and a social entrepreneur managing community development projects in Vietnam and Kenya. I’m now a care worker supporting young adults with challenging behaviour to develop their independence. My focus is always to deliver positive change.

“I returned home to Sheffield at the height of the battle to save our street trees. I was shocked to find the council committing acts of environmental vandalism and deceit. I joined the campaign and this spurred me into getting involved in local politics.

“I run a monthly foodbank collection, campaign for better buses and road safety, and work with our fantastic local community and environmental groups.

“In these challenging times, social and environmental justice is the only way forward. My life has given me the skills and experience to think globally and act locally.”