Sheffield City Council elections: Will Labour be lords of Manor Castle ward on May 2?

Labour will be keen to retain their seat in the Manor Castle ward in the Sheffield City Council elections on May 2, 2024. Image: Sheffield Council electoral wards map

Manor Castle ward stretches from the edge of the city centre, encompassing Park Hill, Wybourn and Manor estates.

Labour will be keen to retain the seat on May 2, where Coun Sioned-Mair Richards, a recent Lord Mayor, has stepped down. It was all-Labour until former council leader Coun Terry Fox was one of eight party members to defect to the Sheffield Community Councillors group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For Labour, Elle Dodds said: “I’m passionate about everyone getting their views heard, and having the chance to shape the places we share. I’ve worked in public service for 15 years, from negotiating at the UN to changing local services. I will listen to you, work alongside you, and be a strong voice for Manor Castle.

“Sheffield Labour is under new leadership, with an ambitious plan for our city. In this set of local elections, people have an opportunity to vote for a better, brighter future for our communities. I’ll help with the cost of living, doing all I can to put more money in your pocket.

“I’ll help give every child the best start in life. I’ll work to bring back buses under public control as we have with the tram. I’ll bang the drum for our high streets and green spaces, so everyone can have pride in our area, and support our local businesses.”

‘Drama’

LibDem candidate Stephanie Kenning said: “I am pleased to be one of the 29 Liberal Democrat candidates standing across our city. No matter where anyone lives in Sheffield, they have the opportunity to vote for the team fighting for a fair deal for our city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are the party that is challenging Labour’s leadership in the town hall. After a year of defections and drama, we are now just two councillors behind them. A vote for me is a vote for change in Sheffield.

“We want to shift the focus from the corridors of the Town Hall to the streets of our communities. We want to rebuild our council from the ground up and show that we trust Sheffield by putting people’s voice at the core of the council. I hope that you will support me on May 2.”

Green Party candidate Ruth Flagg Abbey said: “I have lived in Norfolk Park since 2011. I’ve worked for various public sector organisations, including the NHS and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, having previously worked as an advisor at Citizens Advice and as an academic librarian.

“My passion for the green landscape of the city of Sheffield led to me joining the Green Party after taking part in the campaign to save our local trees in the Norfolk Park area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think that our council should reflect the best of Sheffield; our care for others, our strong sense of community and our plain-speaking approach to life, together with concern for the environment and a belief in a fair chance for everybody.

“I’m a keen cyclist, walker and user of public transport. I’m particularly concerned by the poor air quality in Sheffield and the effect it has on our health and the health of children in the city.”