Polling stations are open today in Sheffield for the city council and South Yorkshire mayoral election. Picture: LDRS

Voters are heading to polling stations across the city and can vote until 10pm for candidates in all 27 Sheffield City Council wards. One-third of the 84 councillors are up for election and voters in Firth Park can choose two councillors as Abtisam Mohamed resigned before the election.

She is Labour’s Sheffield Central Parliamentary candidate at the next general election as sitting MP Paul Blomfield is retiring.

Elections also take place today for South Yorkshire Mayor because the role is being changed to incorporate the police and crime commissioner.

Voters have to take photo ID to polling stations, such as a passport, driving licence, some types of travel passes and ID cards. For the full list, go to https://www.sheffield.gov.uk/your-city-council/voting/photo-id-youll-need-vote

Voters who have them can use the voter ID card issued by the council.

The city council said that the need to check photo ID may slightly slow down the process and asked voters to remember to leave enough time to allow for this.

Your polling station will be on the poll card sent out by the council but you can double-check online here: https://www.sheffield.gov.uk/your-city-council/voting/polling-stations

Polling station staff are trained to assist any voters with disabilities and accessibility equipment is also available, said the council.