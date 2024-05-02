Sheffield City Council elections: Voters go to the polls in Sheffield today
Voters are heading to polling stations across the city and can vote until 10pm for candidates in all 27 Sheffield City Council wards. One-third of the 84 councillors are up for election and voters in Firth Park can choose two councillors as Abtisam Mohamed resigned before the election.
She is Labour’s Sheffield Central Parliamentary candidate at the next general election as sitting MP Paul Blomfield is retiring.
Elections also take place today for South Yorkshire Mayor because the role is being changed to incorporate the police and crime commissioner.
Voters have to take photo ID to polling stations, such as a passport, driving licence, some types of travel passes and ID cards. For the full list, go to https://www.sheffield.gov.uk/your-city-council/voting/photo-id-youll-need-vote
Voters who have them can use the voter ID card issued by the council.
The city council said that the need to check photo ID may slightly slow down the process and asked voters to remember to leave enough time to allow for this.
Your polling station will be on the poll card sent out by the council but you can double-check online here: https://www.sheffield.gov.uk/your-city-council/voting/polling-stations
Polling station staff are trained to assist any voters with disabilities and accessibility equipment is also available, said the council.
Anyone who has a postal vote but not posted it can hand it in at any polling station up to 10pm. You don’t need photo ID but have to complete a form.