Sheffield City Council elections: Two main parties battling for Mosborough

Mosborough ward is at the south-east edge of the city, part of the Sheffield Townships on the borders of North East Derbyshire. The ward, home to Crystal Peaks shopping centre, also encompasses the suburbs of Mosborough, Halfway, Westfield, Waterthorpe and Holbrook.

The council’s two main parties, Labour and the LibDems, are battling it out in the south-east of Sheffield and currently, the ward has two Labour councillors and one LibDem.

Labour candidate Tony Downing said: “I’ve been honoured to serve the people of Mosborough for the past 13 years.

“I’ve been proud to be a strong voice and focus on your priorities. There is still much more I want to do. If re-elected I will continue to work hard and deliver for our fantastic community.

“Sheffield Labour is under new leadership, with an ambitious plan for our city. In this set of local elections, people have an opportunity to vote for a better, brighter future for our communities.

Pride

“I’ll help with the cost of living, doing all I can to put more money in your pocket. I’ll help give every child the best start in life.

“I’ll work to bring back buses under public control as we have with the tram. I’ll bang the drum for our high streets and green spaces, so everyone can have pride in our area, and support our local businesses.”

For the LibDems, candidate Jonny Dixon said: “I have lived in Mosborough all my life and have a deep-rooted passion for our wonderful community. For the past 17 years, I have dedicated my life to education, teaching in a local school.

“I have been campaigning for a better bus system for Sheffield that would give local people control of routes, timetables and fares – we need to get our city moving again and connect people in the south east with the rest of the city.

“As part of the local LibDem team, I have advocated for better road safety and accessibility and I am eager to work tirelessly to ensure residents’ voices are heard. I am keen to continue this as our local councillor.”

Green Party candidate Julie White said: “I am a GP and outdoor enthusiast. I live in Sheffield with my partner and our elderly adopted cat.

Environment

“I have been campaigning on issues relating to health, human rights and the environment for more than 20 years.

“The lack of reliable public transport options to allow people to access the Northern General and Hallamshire hospitals and other medical appointment locations is impacting more and more people.

“Greens are among many campaigners who have now got this high up the agenda of the South Yorkshire Mayor who is responsible for bus services and needs to make this an urgent priority.”