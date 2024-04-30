Sheffield City Council elections: Labour aiming to take back Park and Arbourthorne

The Sheffield City Council ward of Park and Arbourthorne will see a new councillor in the May 2 elections after Independent Sophie Wilson stood down. Image: Sheffield Council ward map

Labour will hope to make it three out of three in the ward.

A council ward profile shows that 28% of children aged up to 19 live in relative poverty, the crime rate is well above the England average and almost a quarter (23.8%) have a limiting long-term illness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Labour’s Mia Drazaic said: “I’m a mother, ex-teacher and union advisor. I want to be your voice across Sheffield.

“I will stand up for those who need my help, support the vulnerable and ensure that young people have all the opportunities they need to reach their full potential. Sheffield Labour is under new leadership, with an ambitious plan for our city.

Brighter

“I’ll help give every child the best start in life. I’ll help with the cost of living, doing all I can to put more money in your pocket. I’ll work to bring back buses under public control as we have with the tram. In this set of local elections, people have an opportunity to vote for a better, brighter future for our communities.

“I’ll bang the drum for our high streets and green spaces, so everyone can have pride in our area, and support our local businesses.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LibDem candidate Ann Kingdom said: “I am pleased to be one of the 29 Liberal Democrat candidates standing across our city. No matter where anyone lives in Sheffield, they have the opportunity to vote for the team fighting for a fair deal for our city.

“We are the party that is challenging Labour’s leadership in the town hall. After a year of defections and drama, we are now just two councillors behind them. A vote for me is a vote for change in Sheffield.”We want to shift the focus from the corridors of the Town Hall to the streets of our communities. We want to rebuild our council from the ground up and show that we trust Sheffield by putting people’s voice at the core of the council. I hope that you will support me on May 2.”

Billie Turner, Green Party, said: “I was born and raised in Sheffield, mainly in the S2 area. I’m a single mother of two now living on Daresbury Road, close to East Bank Road.

“I know all the area like the back of my hand. I cycle for everything except the odd local dog walk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Accessiblity

“I want to make the Park and Arbourthorne council ward a family-friendly neighbourhood as this goes hand in hand with accessibility. I understand the importance of improvements and change.

“With happiness comes health and with health comes happiness. As a bus user, I know how vital good services within walking distance are to people living in this area.

“Greens will keep fighting for households in the area, and across Sheffield, to receive the help and support they need in an ongoing cost-of-living crisis.”