Sheffield City Council elections: Labour aiming to stay all red in Firth Park

A map of the Firth Park ward in Sheffield City Council, where voters will be electing two candidates on Thursday, May 2, 2024. Image: Sheffield Council wards map

The ward of Firth Park is electing two councillors next Thursday, where candidates include current deputy council leader Fran Belbin. That is because Coun Abtisam Mohamed has stood down to pursue her campaign for the next general election as Labour has selected her for the Sheffield Central constituency.

MP Paul Blomfield has decided to retire at the next election.

Firth Park is a racially diverse ward and one of the poorest in the city. A council ward profile published in February showed that 2,457 children aged up to 19 (34%) are in relative low-income families, long-term health issues and crime rates are high and levels of people in full-time employment are low.

Labour will fight to keep one of their leading councillors and replace another as the ward is currently all Labour. It would be a major surprise if that changed, especially as Abdul Khayum won by a large majority last year.

Here, the candidates from the council’s three leading parties set out their positions.

Labour’s Fran Belbin said: “I’ve a strong track record of working in partnership with communities to tackle local issues and improve our neighbourhoods. I’ve helped hundreds of constituents with problems and worked with Labour colleagues to bring in more investment for parks and district centres across Firth Park ward.

“Sheffield Labour is under new leadership, with an ambitious plan for our city. I’ll help give every child the best start in life. I’ll help with the cost of living, doing all I can to put more money in your pocket. I’ll work to bring back buses under public control as we have with the tram.

“In this set of local elections, people have an opportunity to vote for a better, brighter future for our communities. I’ll bang the drum for our high streets and green spaces, so everyone can have pride in our area, and support our local businesses.”

Labour’s Nikki Belfield said: “I have a proud history of working for community organisations, charities and trade unions – tackling child poverty, anti-social behaviour and fighting for the living wage. I love our city and want to help it reach its potential again.

“I work hard, I listen to people, and I make things happen. Sheffield Labour is under new leadership, with an ambitious plan for our city. I’ll work to bring back buses under public control as we have with the tram. I’ll help with the cost of living, doing all I can to put more money in your pocket.

“I’ll help give every child the best start in life. In this set of local elections, people have an opportunity to vote for a better, brighter future for our communities. I’ll bang the drum for our high streets and green spaces, so everyone can have pride in our area, and support our local businesses.”

The LibDems’ Julia Wright and Michael Brown said: “We are pleased to be part of the team of 29 Liberal Democrat candidates standing across our city. No matter where anyone lives in Sheffield, they have the opportunity to vote for a candidate fighting for a fair deal for our city.

“We are the party that is challenging Labour’s leadership in the town hall. After a year of defections and drama, we are now just two councillors behind them. A vote for us is a vote for change in Sheffield.

“We want to shift the focus from the corridors of the Town Hall to the streets of our communities. We want to rebuild our council from the ground up and show that we trust Sheffield by putting people’s voice at the core of the council. I hope that you will support us on May 2.”

For the Greens, Eamonn Ward said: “I live close to the ward near Hillsborough football ground.

“I aim to join a growing group of Green councillors making local action to address the climate emergency their priority. Greens will continue to campaign for better public transport and safer cycling and walking options so people can choose to leave their cars at home, reducing congestion for all road users while improving dangerous air pollution and road safety.

“There is a clear need to turn around the lack of reliable public transport options to allow people to access both the Northern General and Hallamshire hospitals. Greens are among many campaigners who have now got this high up the agenda of the South Yorkshire Mayor, who is responsible for bus services and needs to make this an urgent priority.”

Fellow Green Colin McCulloch said: “I moved to Sheffield 44 years ago to work in the engineering industry and it’s been my home ever since.

“I have two daughters and three grandchildren; and I’m concerned to ensure they have a sustainable, greener, cleaner future. If elected, I would work with other Green councillors to bring more action on warmer homes with reduced energy bills, through improving insulation and other measures.

“I’m deeply concerned at the inequality and poverty that is forced on so many of us by an unjust economic and political system. I regularly help Green Party collections for the S6 Foodbank, but we need to do more than just give immediate help to those in need.

“If elected I can promise to be available, to listen and to work hard to deal with the needs and concerns of the people of Firth Park council ward.”