Sheffield City Council elections: Greens and Labour battle hard in Nether Edge and Sharrow

Nether Edge and Sharrow is a hard-fought ward, with Labour battling to unseat the Green councillor, the appearance of a new LibDem candidate plus three minor parties standing.

A council profile on the ward shows that 26 per cent of children aged up to 19 are in relative low-income families.

The national average is 20 per cent.

A map of the Sheffield City Council Nether Edge and Sharrow ward, where five local election candidates are bidding to unseat a Green councillor. Image: Sheffield Council ward map

Just over a third of residents have no car and only 29 per cent are in full-time employment.

Labour candidate Derek Martin said: “I have lived and worked in Nether Edge and Sharrow for over 40 years, it’s a fantastic neighbourhood with a wonderfully diverse community.

“I have extensive experience in working for councils over many years. I know how they work and how to get things done, whilst putting local people at the heart of change.

Pride

“Sheffield Labour is under new leadership, with an ambitious plan for our city. In this set of local elections, people have an opportunity to vote for a better, brighter future for our communities.

“I’ll help with the cost of living, doing all I can to put more money in your pocket. I’ll help give every child the best start in life. I’ll work to bring back buses under public control as we have with the tram.

“I’ll bang the drum for our high streets and green spaces, so everyone can have pride in our area, and support our local businesses.”

For the LibDems, Nasar Raoof said: “I have been involved in local politics since I was eight years old. Now I’m 37 and I’m the manager of the post office in Banner Cross.

“I spent years as a Labour member and activist but I joined the Liberal Democrats after I grew tired of the same old parties and the same old politics.

“Labour’s response to Israel’s war on the civilian population of Gaza has been a disgrace.

Ceasefire

“I stand 100 per cent behind the LibDems’ position. From the start we called for an immediate ceasefire, release of hostages, full access for aid convoys and new two-state negotiations.

“Recently, I have campaigned against the introduction of red routes and presented a petition to the council with thousands of signatures.

“If elected, I have several key priorities for our area: tackling anti-social behaviour, ensuring that we have enough burial ground provision for the future and continuing to oppose red routes.”

Green Party candidate Maroof Raouf said: “I live in the ward, have done so for over 30 years, and know it very well. Since being elected by the amazing people of Nether Edge and Sharrow, I have worked tirelessly to ensure that my constituents do not go without.

“Any constituent casework that is brought to my attention has been dealt with in a timely fashion and, in most cases, has led to positive results.

Positive

“Green councillors in the ward have funded many projects and community groups ensuring that public money is spent on the many, not the few.

"We’ve also continued pushing the mayor and bus companies to provide the bus services that my residents need, with the number 10 being particularly fought hard over to be brought back.

“I will continue to fight for improvements to vital services and ensure that my constituents receive the best they can get.”