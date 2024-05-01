A Sheffield City Council ward map for Walkley, which will elect a new councillor on May 2, 2024 as Green Bernard Little has stepped down. Image: Sheffield Council wards map

The fight for the Walkley ward looks like a battle between Labour and the Greens. The Greens will want to retain the seat held by Bernard Little, who has stepped down, and Labour will aim to turn it red.

Walkley is council leader Tom Hunt’s ward and last year Laura McClean won comfortably.

Labour candidate John Wright said: “I have lived in this area for 30 years. I met my wife here and we have built our lives and raised our children here.

“I worked in social care for 25 years and now I’m a caseworker. I will fight for better local services for everyone in Walkley ward.

“Sheffield Labour is under new leadership, with an ambitious plan for our city. I’ll help with the cost of living, doing all I can to put more money in your pocket.

Brighter

“In this set of local elections, people have an opportunity to vote for a better, brighter future for our communities. I’ll help give every child the best start in life.

“I’ll work to bring back buses under public control as we have with the tram. I’ll bang the drum for our high streets and green spaces, so everyone can have pride in our area, and support our local businesses.”

LibDem candidate Alex Purvis said: “I am pleased to be one of the 29 Liberal Democrat candidates standing across our city. No matter where anyone lives in Sheffield, they have the opportunity to vote for the team fighting for a fair deal for our city.

“We are the party that is challenging Labour’s leadership in the town hall. After a year of defections and drama, we are now just two councillors behind them. A vote for me is a vote for change in Sheffield.

“We want to shift the focus from the corridors of the town hall to the streets of our communities. We want to rebuild our council from the ground up and show that we trust Sheffield by putting people’s voice at the core of the council. I hope that you will support me on May 2.”

Green Party candidate Dylan Lewis-Creser said: “I am a committed local activist, campaigning for safer streets, real action on the climate emergency and a joined-up approach to solving the housing crisis.

Voice

“In Walkley ward, we deserve a councillor who will work with our community and be a voice for Walkley, Upperthorpe and Netherthorpe in the town hall, rather than a voice for the town hall in the ward. That is what I look to do if elected.

“My priorities are to be a councillor that cares and listens, free to stand up for our ward and not told how to vote by party bosses. To be active and available to residents who need my help, and to be passionate about the issues that matter to us most.

“If you want a councillor who will fight for a greener and fairer Sheffield, then vote Dylan Lewis-Creser on May 2 in Walkley.”