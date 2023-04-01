Nearly 65,000 parking fines were issued by Sheffield Council across the city in 2022, with almost £80,000 generated on one street alone.

The Star can reveal the top 10 streets in Sheffield where the most parking fines were issued by the council, including eight where more than £20,000 was paid fines, based on the response to a Freedom of Information request.

In total last year 64,804 parking fines were issued to drivers across the city by Sheffield Council. That was a big increase from 2021, when 39,985 fines were issued, though that is unsurprising given the impact of Covid.

All but three of the 10 streets with the most parking fines were within the city centre, with the other three being main arterial routes in and out of the city centre. One of the roads with the most fines was Surrey Street, which is only a short road but runs right beside Sheffield Town Hall in the heart of the city.

The 10 streets with the most fines in 2022 were almost identical to the top 10 in 2021, with Carver Lane Car Park and Carver Street the only additions, replacing Union Street and Wellington Street Car Park in the list.

Below are the 10 streets with the most parking fines issued by Sheffield Council during 2022, along with the total paid in fines on each of those streets. The photos used are for illustrative purposes only.

1 . Parking fines These are some of the Sheffield streets where the most parking fines were issued in 2022

2 . Fitzwilliam Street Car Park - 711 parking fines, £16,823 paid At Fitzwilliam Street Car Park beside Devonshire Green in Sheffield city centre, 711 parking fines were issued by Sheffield Council during 2022, which was the ninth highest figure of any street in Sheffield. A total of £16,823 was paid in fines.

3 . Carver Lane Car Park - 673 parking fines, £18,660 paid At Carver Lane Car Park, off Carver Street, in Sheffield city centre, 673 parking fines were issued by Sheffield Council during 2022, which was the 10th highest figure of any street in the city. A total of £18,660 was paid in fines.

4 . Abbeydale Road - 744 parking fines, £24,399 paid On Abbeydale Road, 744 parking fines were issued by Sheffield Council during 2022, which was the eighth highest figure of any street in the city. A total of £24,399 was paid in fines.