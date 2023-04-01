News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
15 hours ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
16 hours ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
16 hours ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
18 hours ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
18 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together

Parking Sheffield: The 10 streets with most parking fines issued, including Ecclesall Road and London Road

Nearly 65,000 parking fines were issued by Sheffield Council across the city in 2022, with almost £80,000 generated on one street alone.

By Robert Cumber
Published 1st Apr 2023, 06:00 BST

The Star can reveal the top 10 streets in Sheffield where the most parking fines were issued by the council, including eight where more than £20,000 was paid fines, based on the response to a Freedom of Information request.

In total last year 64,804 parking fines were issued to drivers across the city by Sheffield Council. That was a big increase from 2021, when 39,985 fines were issued, though that is unsurprising given the impact of Covid.

All but three of the 10 streets with the most parking fines were within the city centre, with the other three being main arterial routes in and out of the city centre. One of the roads with the most fines was Surrey Street, which is only a short road but runs right beside Sheffield Town Hall in the heart of the city.

The 10 streets with the most fines in 2022 were almost identical to the top 10 in 2021, with Carver Lane Car Park and Carver Street the only additions, replacing Union Street and Wellington Street Car Park in the list.

Below are the 10 streets with the most parking fines issued by Sheffield Council during 2022, along with the total paid in fines on each of those streets. The photos used are for illustrative purposes only.

These are some of the Sheffield streets where the most parking fines were issued in 2022

1. Parking fines

These are some of the Sheffield streets where the most parking fines were issued in 2022 Photo: Google

Photo Sales
At Fitzwilliam Street Car Park beside Devonshire Green in Sheffield city centre, 711 parking fines were issued by Sheffield Council during 2022, which was the ninth highest figure of any street in Sheffield. A total of £16,823 was paid in fines.

2. Fitzwilliam Street Car Park - 711 parking fines, £16,823 paid

At Fitzwilliam Street Car Park beside Devonshire Green in Sheffield city centre, 711 parking fines were issued by Sheffield Council during 2022, which was the ninth highest figure of any street in Sheffield. A total of £16,823 was paid in fines. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
At Carver Lane Car Park, off Carver Street, in Sheffield city centre, 673 parking fines were issued by Sheffield Council during 2022, which was the 10th highest figure of any street in the city. A total of £18,660 was paid in fines.

3. Carver Lane Car Park - 673 parking fines, £18,660 paid

At Carver Lane Car Park, off Carver Street, in Sheffield city centre, 673 parking fines were issued by Sheffield Council during 2022, which was the 10th highest figure of any street in the city. A total of £18,660 was paid in fines. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
On Abbeydale Road, 744 parking fines were issued by Sheffield Council during 2022, which was the eighth highest figure of any street in the city. A total of £24,399 was paid in fines.

4. Abbeydale Road - 744 parking fines, £24,399 paid

On Abbeydale Road, 744 parking fines were issued by Sheffield Council during 2022, which was the eighth highest figure of any street in the city. A total of £24,399 was paid in fines. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
SheffieldSheffield CouncilLondon RoadEcclesall Road