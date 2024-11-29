Sheffield city centre traffic ban plan goes ahead with some changes after objections from businesses

By Julia Armstrong, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 29th Nov 2024, 18:29 BST

Changes have been made to a pedestrianisation scheme in Surrey Street in Sheffield city centre following objections by worried businesses.

Elaine Bird of Bird Opticians launched a petition to Sheffield City Council opposing the plans for the street because she was worried that her customers, including people with disabilities and older people, would no longer be able to park or be dropped off outside the shop. Some businesses were also worried about how they would deal with deliveries, loading and unloading and refuse collections.

Objections to the scheme, part of a Connecting Sheffield plan for the city centre, were discussed at a meeting of the council’s transport, regeneration and climate policy committee on Wednesday (November 27).

Surrey Street, which runs alongside Sheffield Town Hall, will still be closed off to traffic up to its junction with Norfolk Street. However, a 13.5-metre loading area will be created to enable vehicles with a permit to load and unload near the junction.

Surrey Street in Sheffield city centre - small businesses have expressed concerns about the effect of Sheffield City Council pedestrianisation plans. Picture: Julia Armstrong, LDRS
Surrey Street in Sheffield city centre - small businesses have expressed concerns about the effect of Sheffield City Council pedestrianisation plans. Picture: Julia Armstrong, LDRS

Pay and display and disabled parking spaces will be removed from Surrey Street and Charles Street. Additional disabled parking will be provided on Leopold Street, Burgess Street and Union Street.

A report to the committee said: “Concerns that there will be greater distances to walk from the proposed disabled bays are being addressed in part with additional seating in the scheme.

“We are maintaining the loading places available for pick up and drop off on Surrey Street and Norfolk Street – but they will be available for blue badge parking in the evening too.”

Elaine Bird of Bird Opticians on Surrey Street, Sheffield city centre started a petition against Sheffield City Council pedestrianisation plans for the street. Picture: Julia Armstrong, LDRS
Elaine Bird of Bird Opticians on Surrey Street, Sheffield city centre started a petition against Sheffield City Council pedestrianisation plans for the street. Picture: Julia Armstrong, LDRS

Influx

A total of nine responses was received to council advertisements about the changes. The removal of on-street parking was the biggest concern, voiced by four businesses and two residents. Respondents were also worried that public transport is not reliable and efficient enough to provide a viable alternative to car journeys. Some objectors said that a possible influx of taxis could cause high levels of congestion.

Major changes unanimously agreed by councillors include:

  • Bus lanes or gates on Arundel Gate and Furnival Gate;
  • A traffic ban for Barker’s Pool, part of Charles Street, Pinstone Street and part of Surrey Street;
  • One-way traffic on various streets;
  • ‘No waiting’ and ‘no loading’ rules on some streets;
  • Disabled Blue Badge holder parking, with a maximum stay of four hours with no return within two hours, on parts of Leopold Street, Union Street and Union Lane and at various times on Norfolk Street and Surrey Street.
  • Facilities for loading at various locations.
The Montgomery Theatre on Surrey Street, which supports Sheffield City Council's pedestrianisation proposals outside the venue. Picture: Sheffield City Council
The Montgomery Theatre on Surrey Street, which supports Sheffield City Council's pedestrianisation proposals outside the venue. Picture: Sheffield City Council

A report to the committee said: “The city council’s objective is to create a thriving city centre to live, work and visit. This can be aided with the creation of streets that are primarily for people rather than motor vehicle traffic.

“A thriving city centre will be an economic boost to local businesses. Furthermore, the promotion of walking, cycling, and public transport will improve access to the area and avoid the problems of congestion associated with motor vehicle traffic which can hinder access.” It added: “We will continue to highlight that there are around 200 on street pay and display bays within a five-minute walk of the Town Hall on Surrey Street. Additional spaces are available off street too.”

The plan has £21 million of funding from the South Yorkshire Combined Mayoral Authority.

